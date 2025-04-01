Dana should protect Joe Pfyffer from all the hate

Goat Poster
It is unfair how Dana is letting Joe get all this hate. The man worked his ass off in the camp and made weight.
You buy a guy a house, you feed him, you nurture him ...
And then you hang him out to dry like that? You don't come to his defence? It is not fair!!
The man had a tummy ache.
