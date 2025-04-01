Dana should protect Joe Pfyffer from all the hate

G

Goat Poster

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 4, 2016
Messages
643
Reaction score
1,153
It is unfair how Dana is letting Joe get all this hate. The man worked his ass off in the camp and made weight.

You buy a guy a house, you feed him, you nurture him ...
And then you hang him out to dry like that? You don't come to his defence? It is not fair!!

The man had a tummy ache.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,587
Messages
57,105,929
Members
175,541
Latest member
Talalgia

Share this page

Back
Top