  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Dana sets high code of conduct standards by releasing fighter who slapped her coach/husband

giphy.gif
Jesus H Christ.
 
joy2day said:
OK so let me get this straight- he slaps his wife, he promotes a sport of people slapping each other, but this one slap is somehow worth releasing someone over?
Click to expand...
TS is editorializing in thread title, since there's no mention of that slap being the reason said fighter was released.

Female, Russian, on two fight losing streak; if it wasn't for the slap would we question her getting released?
 
italiamusica said:
Yup, once again everyone faces consequences but baldy.
Click to expand...

what are you talking about, we are his consequence. people will forget about this lady slapping her husband in 5 minutes, 5 yrs later sherdog is still going to be memeing him.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
what are you talking about, we are his consequence. people will forget about this lady slapping her husband in 5 minutes, 5 yrs later sherdog is still going to be memeing him.
Click to expand...

This! His consequence is to be forever labeled a domestic abuser, despite absolutely no one of significance actually using that label for him.
 
Dana's got great technique with his wife slap. Short movement, no telegraphing, twists his hips and body into the delivery.
 
joy2day said:
OK so let me get this straight- he slaps his wife, he promotes a sport of people slapping each other, but this one slap is somehow worth releasing someone over?
Click to expand...
Pretty sure they cut her because he lost a couple in a row and she is not good.


But they should definitely sign her to PowerSlap just for the meme.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
what are you talking about, we are his consequence. people will forget about this lady slapping her husband in 5 minutes, 5 yrs later sherdog is still going to be memeing him.
Click to expand...
To be fair, that isn't a real consequence. If you had a snow maker in your driveway and lived the ultimate privileged life of fame and fortune, would you care what people were meming on the internet?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,134
Messages
56,814,624
Members
175,416
Latest member
markgripstrength

Share this page

Back
Top