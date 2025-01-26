Black Leprechaun
Yup, once again everyone faces consequences but baldy.
TS is editorializing in thread title, since there's no mention of that slap being the reason said fighter was released.OK so let me get this straight- he slaps his wife, he promotes a sport of people slapping each other, but this one slap is somehow worth releasing someone over?
Jesus H Christ.
what are you talking about, we are his consequence. people will forget about this lady slapping her husband in 5 minutes, 5 yrs later sherdog is still going to be memeing him.
Pretty sure they cut her because he lost a couple in a row and she is not good.OK so let me get this straight- he slaps his wife, he promotes a sport of people slapping each other, but this one slap is somehow worth releasing someone over?
To be fair, that isn't a real consequence. If you had a snow maker in your driveway and lived the ultimate privileged life of fame and fortune, would you care what people were meming on the internet?what are you talking about, we are his consequence. people will forget about this lady slapping her husband in 5 minutes, 5 yrs later sherdog is still going to be memeing him.