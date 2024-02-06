Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,458
- Reaction score
- 5,822
Dana White got a greeting from Africa, in a video where shirtless African men are telling him they'd like to oil him up:
Dana responded on instagram, where he posted a story saying that "this is officially out of control" and that he wishes to move on:
What's your take on #oilgate ?
Or really to make things interesting Castor Oil...I hope this is real. If I was Dana I would choose coconut or motor.
That is the main eventDana promised to announce the main event for ufc 300 last week or agreed to be oiled up. Did he expect the fans to just forget?
Two bottles of coca-cola.I wonder how much the guy paid them to make that lol
You know what, I'd be ok with that.That is the main event