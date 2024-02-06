Media Dana says things are getting out of control, doesn't want any talk about oil

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,458
Reaction score
5,822
Dana White got a greeting from Africa, in a video where shirtless African men are telling him they'd like to oil him up:



Dana responded on instagram, where he posted a story saying that "this is officially out of control" and that he wishes to move on:

Screenshot-from-2024-02-06-12-20-45.png


What's your take on #oilgate ?
 
Unheralded Truth said:
Dana White got a greeting from Africa, in a video where shirtless African men are telling him they'd like to oil him up:



Dana responded on instagram, where he posted a story saying that "this is officially out of control" and that he wishes to move on:

Screenshot-from-2024-02-06-12-20-45.png


What's your take on #oilgate ?
Click to expand...

I wonder how much the guy paid them to make that lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,871
Messages
55,031,967
Members
174,560
Latest member
MMAFANCS

Share this page

Back
Top