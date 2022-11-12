Dana says the UFC is planning to leave the Apex in 2023

First, OP, Dana said "in 2023", he didn't specifically say, "as of 1 January 2023". Those events are already scheduled, and there's more to the logistics of putting on an event than you just crying about semantics.



Now, I can see upsides and downsides to both aspects. No doubt smaller, no-name Fight Nights can sell out venues in smaller markets that rarely get UFC cards coming through town. As mentioned above by others, there are several streams of income that go along with putting on a live event in any location, and the UFC has been losing out on that. However, there's something to be said for the stability and familiarity that having your own personal venue must bring for the organization, the fighters, and the production crew involved.