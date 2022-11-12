Dana says the UFC is planning to leave the Apex in 2023

FTHELayNPray
“Unless the world loses its mind again, you know, we're gonna get out of The Apex and start traveling. Not just PPVs, but Fight Nights too.”
Sounds good until you find out that the first event of 2023 is an Apex event and there's another 2 in February. So out of 4 Fight Night's announced. 3 are the Apex.
Why is Dana like this? He could be less dramatic and just say we are cutting down the Apex Fight Night events in 2023.
