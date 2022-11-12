Dana says the UFC is planning to leave the Apex in 2023

Nov 11, 2018
335
428
“Unless the world loses its mind again, you know, we're gonna get out of The Apex and start traveling. Not just PPVs, but Fight Nights too.”

Sounds good until you find out that the first event of 2023 is an Apex event and there's another 2 in February. So out of 4 Fight Night's announced. 3 are the Apex.

Why is Dana like this? He could be less dramatic and just say we are cutting down the Apex Fight Night events in 2023.
 
“Start traveling”

so at some time in 2023 each fight will be at a venue again. But to start off in January it’ll be mostly Apex, then probably mixed through spring. My guess is summer they’ll be on the road once more, still with the occasional return to the apex when the schedule is too crammed.

An Apex fight night the week before an international ppv would make a lot of sense to make things easier on the crew.
 
HockeyBjj said:
“Start traveling”

so at some time in 2023 each fight will be at a venue again. But to start off in January it’ll be mostly Apex, then probably mixed through spring. My guess is summer they’ll be on the road once more, still with the occasional return to the apex when the schedule is too crammed.

An Apex fight night the week before an international ppv would make a lot of sense to make things easier on the crew.
There was like a 2 month summer stretch this year with no Apex though so it'd be kinda similar to those plans you mentioned. I don't believe him and I think it will be more or less the same as this year just with more returning to locations they couldn't this year. (Brazil, Korea, Australia)
 
Nathan LaMontagne said:
I don't even see the benefit of traveling. For shitty no name fight nights, the Apex is good enough. It's not like it's even THAT big of a difference.

Traveling just means having less money to pay the fighters.... Not that it would go to the though.
Does it? I'm assuming if they're selling out 15k seat arenas then they're making decent money doing that.
 
FIghtxIQ said:
They may make money off ticket sales and merch.
That's a good point though I'm assuming they'd make much more money off the TV deal, than whatever portion they keep of ticket sales (I'd assume a large percentage goes to the venue) on top of the venue rental.

I believe the UFC "lives rent free" at the Apex
 
First, OP, Dana said "in 2023", he didn't specifically say, "as of 1 January 2023". Those events are already scheduled, and there's more to the logistics of putting on an event than you just crying about semantics.

Now, I can see upsides and downsides to both aspects. No doubt smaller, no-name Fight Nights can sell out venues in smaller markets that rarely get UFC cards coming through town. As mentioned above by others, there are several streams of income that go along with putting on a live event in any location, and the UFC has been losing out on that. However, there's something to be said for the stability and familiarity that having your own personal venue must bring for the organization, the fighters, and the production crew involved.
 
FTHELayNPray said:
“Unless the world loses its mind again, you know, we're gonna get out of The Apex and start traveling. Not just PPVs, but Fight Nights too.”

Sounds good until you find out that the first event of 2023 is an Apex event and there's another in February. So out of 3 Fight Night's announced. 2 are the Apex.

Why is Dana like this? He could be less dramatic and just say we are cutting down the Apex Fight Night events in 2023.
Has every single Fight Night been at the Apex during the past 2 years? None anywhere else?
 
wwkirk said:
Has every single Fight Night been at the Apex during the past 2 years? None anywhere else?
this is a very relevant question in context to the bout between alex and izzy, smaller cage means izzy cant move around as much due to the smaller cage which increases alexs chances to catch him clean considerably , people dont seem to know if the fight will occure in the regular sized cage or the smaller one, i have asked and got contradicting asnwers from ussers on here...
 
dammage said:
this is a very relevant question in context to the bout between alex and izzy, smaller cage means izzy cant move around as much due to the smaller cage which increases alexs chances to catch him clean considerably , people dont seem to know if the fight will occure in the regular sized cage or the smaller one, i have asked and got contradicting asnwers from ussers on here...
I thought all non-Apex cards utilize the regular sized cage.
 
Chet Ubetcha said:
First, OP, Dana said "in 2023", he didn't specifically say, "as of 1 January 2023". Those events are already scheduled, and there's more to the logistics of putting on an event than you just crying about semantics.
Dana already said he was going to limit Apex events earlier this year for later in the year and then did 6 Apex Fight Night cards in a row plus Dana isn't known for telling the truth. Ariel Helwani agrees the Apex sucks. I mention Helwani because Dana only got defensive about the Apex usage after Ariel blasted him for using the Apex to cheap out.
 
wwkirk said:
Has every single Fight Night been at the Apex during the past 2 years? None anywhere else?
6 in a row for 3 months after Dana said he would be using the Apex less. Says it again and 3 of 4 Fight Night cards are Apex ones for 2023.
 
Printing cash in the apex dispite it being an awful product. I wonder if ESPN is pushing them to go back on the road. Those cards can't be doing great numbers
 
For me, as a fan abroad, I couldn't care less. Apex with fans is good enough for me. It's about the "oooohs!" and "aaaahs!" - no difference on screen if it's 8.000 or 15.000 in the arena.
 
