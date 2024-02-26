Phisher
White, the Fertittas and Lamicella are making plans to expand Power Slap, including taking the event on the road and starting to sell tickets, like they did at the Durango event. They’ve signed new partners such as Fanatics and worked with Zynga Games to create a mobile game that has now been downloaded more than 7 million times. A host of states now allow Power Slap to be bet on legally.
White boldly thinks Power Slap will one day be bigger than UFC because it’s easier to understand and to participate in than MMA. Through six events so far, Power Slap is getting anywhere from 85,000 to 195,000 peak, live concurrent viewers on Rumble, according to Lamicella. An email from Rumble listed a Power Slap event as its No. 4 most-viewed video stream of 2023.