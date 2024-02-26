News Dana says that Power Slap will be bigger than the UFC because it's easier to understand and participate in than MMA

White, the Fertittas and Lamicella are making plans to expand Power Slap, including taking the event on the road and starting to sell tickets, like they did at the Durango event. They’ve signed new partners such as Fanatics and worked with Zynga Games to create a mobile game that has now been downloaded more than 7 million times. A host of states now allow Power Slap to be bet on legally.


White boldly thinks Power Slap will one day be bigger than UFC because it’s easier to understand and to participate in than MMA. Through six events so far, Power Slap is getting anywhere from 85,000 to 195,000 peak, live concurrent viewers on Rumble, according to Lamicella. An email from Rumble listed a Power Slap event as its No. 4 most-viewed video stream of 2023.
 
He’s right if you add up all the numbers, nfl, nba, soccer, boxing, none come close to power slap. It’s the future of sports and will eventually be in the Olympics
 
Nobody gives a shit what Dana does or says.

The market will determine PowerSlap's future - not him.

PowerSlap lol

Dumbest fuckin league ever created. Motherfucker thought he was a genius coming up with that.
 
Soon our presidential candidate debates will be all power slapping and nut shots. One day historians will blame Dana White for the downfall of society, when they aren't busy bating.

2992.jpg
 
I came across one of their Youtube shorts the other day, I kid you not it had 250 million views.

It's a complete embarrassment, but what else are these people going to do? They aren't saving or investing, they won't be able to retire, so fuck it.


I hate it but it's kind of smart because any bum off the street can do it. An endless source of entertaining KO's and since these guys aren't skilled you can pay them pennies and nobody is going to care. Make the necessary sacrifices now, so your kids aren't doing Power Slap in 20 years <45>
 
Lets hope not.

I mean sure if you look what is popular and sure it's easier to understand the slaps I guess. But to me it's boring concept without any variance whatsoever. Its just who slaps the hardest and who can take the slaps.

But its absolute dream for Dana if it happens. Nobody can battle with him about money in that "sport". He is absolutely the dictator of that business.
 
