Media Dana says Magomed gets next shot

wh4tttt said:
This will happen a few days before the fight.

"Ank had to get that mole removed from his brow area. We are now making Alex vs Lionheart guys." -Dana
Anthony Smith recently announced that he has to retire because he was diagnosed with aids. He’s still going to do the analyst thing but he can’t fight again.
 
roganisonly5foot3 said:
For real aids ? damn didn't know that.

Glover is like fuck I was his dentist in that fight.
 
He's like fuuuuuuuuuuuck I really don't want this guy to possibly be champion
 
Alex must be peeing in his pants laughing at the Ank vs Rakic fight. He must be like, is this the guy you want me to face? A slow, plodding bum, with 0 combinations and can barely walk without falling down lol.
 
bjjwar said:
Ank barely even got hurt lol, and he's always got the grappling in his back pocket if he feels he's in trouble. No reason for Pereira to grow in confidence from this fight.
 
swizztony said:
after watching the card tonight, is it crazy that I think khamzat has a way better chance than magomed against poatan
Not at all I said so in another thread.
Magomeds ego will make him stand with Alex and get murked.
Khamzat will fight like he did rob and then we'll see what kind of grappling he has.
 
Some of these Ank wanks are going to be shocked at how easy Alex sleeps him.
 
Good, the meltdown will be golden if Ank gets flatlined.
 
Even Rakic couldn’t take Ank off in clinch battle. So how can Alex get Ank off without any exhaustion? Alex will be exhausted and tired up
 
