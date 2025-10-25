Cowboy Kurt Angle
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2021
- Messages
- 11,051
- Reaction score
- 15,502
Nah now that Tom shook off the ring rust he's gonna deciate the frenchman. He looked noticeably nervous and twitchy on the walkout, way too much off time.Only possible next step, well besides Alex. But yeah people will like the rematch more, don't think we'll hear about his white belt and no wrestling, with Volkov being the best guy he wrestled.
yeah a fourth title shot is totally the logical moveI mean, that’s far and away the most obvious move to make.
A no contest with no other clear contender. It’s a no brainer.yeah a fourth title shot is totally the logical move
Let's make an avatar bet?You can see that Gane was on another class on the feet, and believe me it was only going to get worse as Aspinall gassed and lost that explosiveness and power that he totally relies on. He got his takedowns stuffed like a joke too when he was at his freshest. My only concern is lazy ass Gane doesn't have another 3 months of focus and hard work in him after getting serious about this camp.