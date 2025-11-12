Media Dana says fighters making too much money "ruins everything" cites Conor and Khabib as examples

Dana became Mr. Krabs so gradually that I barely noticed

its basically proven science by now when Dana White's net worth hit $500 mil, also known as a sh*t load of money,

it is then when he began his descent into the gaslighting, contradictory and cognitive goofball mess that he has become as of now.

it is known. so he's right.
 
I dont think money had too much to do with Khabib. Conor I blame the injury and the drugs. I mean he kept fighting after Mayweather so maybe he just became more expensive?

Someone like a fat whale like Dana could never have enough money. Im sure everybody wants more money and theres never enough. But we keep going because money doesnt complete us, the constant rise and chase does. Thats why UFC always wants you chasing a carrot. The same way Dana's desires dont end at mma- They extend to bullriding, people taking turns slapping each other unconscious, gambling and beating up his wife
 
Dana is a goof, but hes also a master manipulator

So fighters are just gonna have to eat it, sadly, keep on begging
 
LOL dana could EASILY rectify this problem with a pension. If there was some Sustainabillity after their careers, maybe they wouldn't have to delicately manage their careers hoping for just ONE "red panty night"

I for sure think hall of famers should recieve a monthy compensation from the UFC. which would probably have the UFC tighten up the criteria for who gets in
 
i've always been with dana on this. you can't let fighters hold the leverage. otherwise you end up like boxing with padded records and ducking simply because the opponent is not a ppv draw.

as a non paying streamer i demand seeing two fighters fight in their actual primes.
 
i've always been with dana on this. you can't let fighters hold the leverage. otherwise you end up like boxing with padded records and ducking simply because the opponent is not a ppv draw.

as a non paying streamer i demand seeing two fighters fight in their actual primes.
Ducking also happens in MMA.
 
People gonna say Dana is an asshole, or they gonna say Dana is right, and hungry poor fighters lead to better fights bein made yadda yadda


but the real point is, that this is the yin and yang of Prize fighting, these things will always be at odds with each other.

Hard to get up at 5 am to do road work when you've been sleeping in silk pajamas - Mike Tyson
 
And yet both men mentioned were still proportionately underpaid compared to other sports. Yes he is right, money gives them leverage and he doesn't like them having leverage as they are less likely to say yes.
 
I dont think money had too much to do with Khabib. Conor I blame the injury and the drugs. I mean he kept fighting after Mayweather so maybe he just became more expensive?

Someone like a fat whale like Dana could never have enough money. Im sure everybody wants more money and theres never enough. But we keep going because money doesnt complete us, the constant rise and chase does. Thats why UFC always wants you chasing a carrot. The same way Dana's desires dont end at mma- They extend to bullriding, people taking turns slapping each other unconscious, gambling and beating up his wife
This. On both your take on Dana and Khabib. Not everyone has that void-that-can't-be-filled where their heart should be. Khabib doesn't seem to, but Dana and Co. certainly do.
 
"Money ruins everything."

"Isn't your net worth over half a billion dollars?"

"It doesn't ruin everything for ME for fuck's sake. How about fuck off, we're done here!"
 
