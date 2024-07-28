Only Here for Attachments
Deacon of the Church of St. Jon Jones
@Titanium
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2016
- Messages
- 36,843
- Reaction score
- 45,437
But even part of that may have been due to fighters having to perform at 4 a.m...
It wasn't even a bad card either. Dana is as bad as YouTube comments casuals. He automatically says any fight that goes to a decision sucked.Of course greedypotomus was looking for any excuse not to pay fighters extra, and they unfortunately gave him the ammo last night. But even part of that may have been due to fighters having to perform at 4 a.m...
There was a lot less fights 10 years ago little buddy..
You don’t understand, there’s been lots of inflation so Dana’s fake snow costs way more. How can he pay for it if he has to pay more in bonuses
I remembered that too and just thought I heard wrong or it was Christmas time.