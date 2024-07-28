Media Dana said he'll never give bonuses higher than $50K ever again after last night's event

Arm Barbarian said:
Of course greedypotomus was looking for any excuse not to pay fighters extra, and they unfortunately gave him the ammo last night. But even part of that may have been due to fighters having to perform at 4 a.m...
It wasn't even a bad card either. Dana is as bad as YouTube comments casuals. He automatically says any fight that goes to a decision sucked.

Allen/Giga should have been FOTN, and Dana is constantly shitting on Allen's fights even though they are consistently good.
 
I knew eventually he was gonna do that when everybody kept asking every card.
 
I don't get why someone who puts on a stellar performance, fights their heart out, and gets that precious finish - something Dana seems to think you have to do to be a worthy fighter - would still not deserve a little extra besides the usual bonus, which as others have pointed out has been the same for what, 15 years? 20 years? Dana being a bit of an asshole.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
There was a lot less fights 10 years ago little buddy..
This is not only hilariously wrong, its easy to verify how wrong:

2014 - 46 events total and 503 'fights'

2023 - 43 events total 520 'fights'


That is a net increase of 3% in bouts.

U Fight Cheap is paying these guys peanuts, don't spout nonsense without at least taking a minute to google it first.
 
It was bound to happen since it worked a couple times.


However, dana is right, apparently it doesnt make a difference.

michi972 said:
Bonuses were 70-75k like 10 years ago, how tf are they 50k now?
I remembered that too and just thought I heard wrong or it was Christmas time.
 
