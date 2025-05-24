Media Dana revealed to have bailed out Cain Velasquez for 1 million dollars

AstralPanda

AstralPanda

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 18, 2023
Messages
3,651
Reaction score
5,559




It wasn’t until November 2022 that Velasquez was finally granted bail set at $1 million by Judge Arthur Bocanegra and White immediately stepped up to help the retired fighter.

“I don’t know if he gave out a statement or something beforehand when I was locked up and also he did pay my bail as well,” Velasquez revealed on a recent episode of the Basement Talk podcast prior to his sentencing. “So they’re helping.”

White never publicly addressed paying Velasquez’s bail, although he continuously showed support to the former heavyweight champion with public statements and even wrote a letter on his behalf that was presented to the court when Velasquez was trying to get released from jail.

“I’m happy for him and his family to be finally back together,” White told TMZ just after Velasquez was released. “Cain Velasquez is a good man, he’s a good person, and I’m hoping the judge that looked at this case said, ‘You know what? This family has suffered enough.’


“As if the kids haven’t suffered enough, they lost their father for almost a year. Hopefully the real justice gets served in this case, and Cain Velasquez—who is a good man, a good father, a good husband—gets to be home with his family.”

Velasquez remained out of custody until his court hearing in March when Bocanegra sentenced him to five years in prison. Prosecutors were seeking 30 years to life behind bars.

Due to the months Velasquez spent in jail and on house arrest, he accumulated enough time served to be eligible for parole as early as March 2026.

While Velasquez is currently serving time in prison, he still has additional hearings related to his crime with the next date set on June 3 for a restitution hearing, which determines how much money the former UFC heavyweight is due to pay the victims in the case


Dana makes some pretty cut throat moves at times, but he a real one sometimes

dana-white-money.0.jpg
 
Last edited:
If it's true, I think it's good. For Cain's family, at least.
But since I'm generally suspicious of Dana, I don't think he's doing this without ulterior motives. Besides, he now has someone who owes him money.
I'm just surprised Dana hasn't made a big deal about it. But most people would have realized he's just trying to polish his image. He must have taken into account that it wouldn't stay a secret.
 
Sometimes teh pink goof does some kind stuff. We gotta give credit where it’s due.
 
sickness666 said:
If it's true, I think it's good. For Cain's family, at least.
But since I'm generally suspicious of Dana, I don't think he's doing this without ulterior motives. Besides, he now has someone who owes him money.
I'm just surprised Dana hasn't made a big deal about it. But most people would have realized he's just trying to polish his image. He must have taken into account that it wouldn't stay a secret.
Click to expand...
Way too cynical imo. Even assholes can show humanity sometimes. Besides that, a million is chump change for a guy who imports snow to his Nevada driveway and he probably didn't even pay any cash. Probably just put a couple of his bugattis or ferraris up as collateral.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,330
Messages
57,333,335
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top