Dana White has a very long history of acting like a fucking bully towards the media. And ironically, they helped him build the brand tremendously as this sport used to be seen as some sort of freakshow. He does cherry pick who attends those press conferences, doesn't hesitate to publicly go off on and ban folks who ask questions he doesn't like, and it gives him a free pass with a lot of shady shit, honestly. Not a whole lot of coverage on when he hit his wife on camera, almost zero coverage on that antitrust lawsuit, nothing about all these donations he's made to politicians over the years.



The transition has kinda started already, and obviously it aligns with the vision that Trump has. He has all those UFC plants like Francia James and Nina Danielle. They're not journalists, or reporters...one does porn and walks around Vegas showing those ridiculously big silicon melons as much as she can, and the other just gives those popcorn, light-hearted interviews where you know that tougher subjects just won't ever be addressed.