Media Dana revealed his plans to eventually get rid of all media access to UFC events and replace them with influencers

Dana and the UFC have bullied and pulled credentials from anybody who was even slightly adversarial or dared to report negative news about the promotion.

The remaining media are either too scared to ask real questions or are morons who don't know anything about the sport at all, but that's still too oppressive for Dana.

Straight up fascist mentality, and the sad part is that there are a bunch of clueless normies and casual fans who buy into all of his "free speech" bullshit.
 
Giving the Nelk Boys $500k and now only allowing the influencers to have media access?

What a cuck

Generally it seems in America they have it locked down, but in other countries, it doesnt seem like they can control the media there. I remember the one they did in London when Tom Aspinal fought last, the media asked Dana some tough questions and pressed him ( in a quite polite and reasonable way) and Dana did NOT LIKE IT.

Also the Russian media can be very antagonistic, but that is mostly against their own fighters in their own language.
 
Generally it seems in america they have it locked down, but in other countries, it doesnt seem like they can control the media there. I remember the one they did in London when Tom Aspinal fought last, the media asked Dana some tough questions and pressed him ( in a quite polite and reasonable way) and Dana did NOT LIKE IT.
Was it the time he got mad bc everyone was asking why he keeps sucking Jones' dick and calling him P4P #1 even while having fought once on several years? Bc that one was funny
 
Dana White has a very long history of acting like a fucking bully towards the media. And ironically, they helped him build the brand tremendously as this sport used to be seen as some sort of freakshow. He does cherry pick who attends those press conferences, doesn't hesitate to publicly go off on and ban folks who ask questions he doesn't like, and it gives him a free pass with a lot of shady shit, honestly. Not a whole lot of coverage on when he hit his wife on camera, almost zero coverage on that antitrust lawsuit, nothing about all these donations he's made to politicians over the years.

The transition has kinda started already, and obviously it aligns with the vision that Trump has. He has all those UFC plants like Francia James and Nina Danielle. They're not journalists, or reporters...one does porn and walks around Vegas showing those ridiculously big silicon melons as much as she can, and the other just gives those popcorn, light-hearted interviews where you know that tougher subjects just won't ever be addressed.
 
