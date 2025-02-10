Phisher
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2006
- Messages
- 28,205
- Reaction score
- 32,382
Dana and the UFC have bullied and pulled credentials from anybody who was even slightly adversarial or dared to report negative news about the promotion.
The remaining media are either too scared to ask real questions or are morons who don't know anything about the sport at all, but that's still too oppressive for Dana.
Straight up fascist mentality, and the sad part is that there are a bunch of clueless normies and casual fans who buy into all of his "free speech" bullshit.