Dana on the main event

Dana thought main event would be the FotN, didn't see that coming.

Dana scored every round 10-8 besides the 5th. Alright then.
 
kkthx said:
And they should just make this freakshow of a fight.

If Islam can fight fucking moicano and poirier, I don't see why not lmao.
If all the contenders are injured at the same time, why not ? But it will be worse than DDP.
1649020251-sourire2-2.png
 
TrueBias said:
Good job dana. Promoted a smotherer.

Im predicting khazmat will be inactive and when active, another blanket.

But! He did win via the rules.
As opposed to what? Any MW black belt lies on his back with Khamzat and should be champ?

DDP did zero. He got lucky to see top position in 5th round. But you should be stupid to think that tiny fraction of time was comparable to a crucifix.
 
Tweak896 said:
As opposed to what? Any MW black belt lies on his back with Khamzat and should be champ?

DDP did zero. He got lucky to see top position in 5th round. But you should be stupid to think that tiny fraction of time was comparable to a crucifix.
Can't help that DDP went for a guillotine at that dumb moment, but at least he tried to finish.

Khazmat did the least amount to effort to not lose. A coward.
 
It was DDP, how can people not see how crazy of a dominant performance this was!? DDP is a blunt object, the biggest in the division, never has been knocked out or submitted and willing to be completely stupid in order to get the win. Khamzat even said he respected the guy and that he was REALLY hard to submit. On top of this, Khamzat has no legacy, career or future if he lost this fight and now he could lose in the future and still be considered one of the best wrestlers in the UFC.

DDP looks stupid now but I am sure he will beat RDR and his size is really crazy compared to Fluffy.
 
TrueBias said:
Good job dana. Promoted a smotherer.

Im predicting khazmat will be inactive and when active, another blanket.

But! He did win via the rules.
You're supposed to win via the rules. I'm not sure how else you expect people to win.
 
