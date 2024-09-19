Dana now promoting an Anthony Joshua Boxing PPV

Wonder how much he got for those 7 seconds.
 
"wait what did i say? I said that ngannou wasn't the first fighter from cameroon? oh yeah that wasn't me. we'll get that changed"

goes on to promote the guy that KO'd ngannou in boxing
 
that's wild, dazn has zero relation with the ufc right unless I've missed something recently
 
What's the over/under on if the Saudi's have given old Dana a golden shower?
 
Turki Alalshikh can do whatever he wants bro. What are you going to do about it? Join in? Yeah me too for a couple of Benjamins being thrown my way
 
Aj Vs dubois has been getting 0 buzz.

His eminence must be getting desperate if he has to force the pink goof to do this
 
