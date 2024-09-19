Dana now promoting an Anthony Joshua Boxing PPV

What's the over/under on if the Saudi's have given old Dana a golden shower?
Turki Alalshikh can do whatever he wants bro. What are you going to do about it? Join in? Yeah me too for a couple of Benjamins being thrown my way
that's wild, dazn has zero relation with the ufc right unless I've missed something recently
the relation is the Sheik
