Dana needs to put his ego aside and resign Francis ASAP

Let's be real here:
Unlike a few years ago when Francis left, the UFC needs Ngannou now. Dana need to resign him and if needed, have a private conversation with him so they can put their differences aside.
Look at the heavyweight top 10 FFS. The only fight that could potentially sell well is Tom vs Gane.
Francis is turning 39 in a few months. The UFC dropped the balls on Jones vs Ngannou & Jones vs Tom. They can't do it for a 3rd time.
Tom vs Francis would absolutely sell.
Thoughts?
