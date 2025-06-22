Dana needs to put his ego aside and resign Francis ASAP

Let's be real here:

Unlike a few years ago when Francis left, the UFC needs Ngannou now. Dana need to resign him and if needed, have a private conversation with him so they can put their differences aside.

Look at the heavyweight top 10 FFS. The only fight that could potentially sell well is Tom vs Gane.

Francis is turning 39 in a few months. The UFC dropped the balls on Jones vs Ngannou & Jones vs Tom. They can't do it for a 3rd time.

Tom vs Francis would absolutely sell.

Thoughts?
 
Why would Ngannou want back? He tasted boxing money and got paid 10x the amount he ever did for mma. Plus, didn’t Dana publicly shit-talk him and call him a liar or something of the sort? I don’t quite recall.

Whatever the case, Francis made millions. I’d never step foot inside a ring again if I were him unless it was a ludicrous payday, which the UFC will never give him.
 
No one gives a shit about Francis. He chose to go and get flatlined in a different sport, then signed with the PFL. His decision.
 
But didnt Francis say its about morals and values and not money why he wanted to leave the UFC and would never come back? So now Francis has no morals and values anymore?
 
nobody wants Ngannou after he got slumped boxing

Hope he saved his money
 
Comments above are r3tarded. Anyone celebrating/shitting on Ngannou has no right to complain about the current state of HW.
 
Juub said:
Why would Ngannou want back? He tasted boxing money and got paid 10x the amount he ever did for mma. Plus, didn’t Dana publicly shit-talk him and call him a liar or something of the sort? I don’t quite recall.

Whatever the case, Francis made millions. I’d never step foot inside a ring again if I were him unless it was a ludicrous payday, which the UFC will never give him.
His own coach said he would be interested (or something among the lines) just a few days ago.

Have you missed it?

And I wouldn't be so sure that the UFC won't pay him. I actually think that they might right now.

Do you really think they gonna attract new fans and the casuals excited with the likes of Tom vs Volkov, Tom vs Almeida?!?
 
bjjwar said:
But didnt Francis say its about morals and values and not money why he wanted to leave the UFC and would never come back? So now Francis has no morals and values anymore?
There was literally an article of his coach at the beginning of this week or last week (can't remember) saying that Francis would be open to the possibility of coming back.

Holly sh*t am I the only one that has read it?
 
Azyy said:
Comments above are r3tarded. Anyone celebrating/shitting on Ngannou has no right to complain about the current state of HW.
Maybe they're more excited to see Tom defend against Almeida or Volkov lol. I mean as a fan of the sport, I'll be watching.

I do think both Gane & Almeida present some interesting challenges for Tom. But there's no way these fights sells.
 
lerobshow said:
There was literally an article of his coach at the beginning of this week or last week (can't remember) saying that Francis would be open to the possibility of coming back.

Holly sh*t am I the only one that has read it?
No. He clearly wants to come back. He probably should've thought about that before he detonated the bridge and shit all over the ashes.
 
Aspinall vs. Ngannou would probably sell reasonably well but:

1) The fight with Gane exposed Ngannou as not having actually learned anything after the Lewis and first Stipe fights. He has no gameplan for a fight where his opponent maintains solid striking defense and has any kind of a ground game. Aspinall knows this and would fight accordingly. Probably an easy win for Tom in a terrible fight to watch that does much less for Tom's legacy than it should on paper.

2) On the off chance that Ngannou would beat Tom, Dana would rather lick a lamppost in the middle of a thunder-blizzard than make the fight.
 
The Bloody Nine said:
No. He clearly wants to come back. He probably should've thought about that before he detonated the bridge and shit all over the ashes.
I'm not disagreeing with that. I kinda feel the same tbh.

But as a business, if you're the UFC you have to think about making the Tom vs Francis fight. They already missed on Jon vs Francis & Jon vs Tom.

That's the only fight at HW in the near future that would do decent numbers. There's literally nothing else.

Whoever is in charge of prospecting for the UFC better start looking at the heavyweight division and bringing in new blood, because I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say the division is worse right now than the women's flyweight division.
 
lerobshow said:
I'm not disagreeing with that. I kinda feel the same tbh.

But as a business, if you're the UFC you have to think about making the Tom vs Francis fight. They already missed on Jon vs Francis & Jon vs Tom.

That's the only fight at HW in the near future that would do decent numbers. There's literally nothing else.

Whoever is in charge of prospecting for the UFC better start looking at the heavyweight division and bringing in new blood, because I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say the division is worse right now than the women's flyweight division.
But Francis is not, and never has been, a draw. There's no incentive for the UFC to sign him. That's before you even consider how he left.
 
JBJ was here said:
Aspinall vs. Ngannou would probably sell reasonably well but:

1) The fight with Gane exposed Ngannou as not having actually learned anything after the Lewis and first Stipe fights. He has no gameplan for a fight where his opponent maintains solid striking defense and has any kind of a ground game. Aspinall knows this and would fight accordingly. Probably an easy win for Tom in a terrible fight to watch that does much less for Tom's legacy than it should on paper.

2) On the off chance that Ngannou would beat Tom, Dana would rather lick a lamppost in the middle of a thunder-blizzard than make the fight.
Don't get me wrong (and I've said this here before), I think both Jones and Tom would make quick work of Francis, especially since he's turning 39 in a few months and has only had one MMA fight in, what, 3-4 years?

But in terms of name value, those are the only two names that could really sell. I'm looking at it more from a promotional and marketing standpoint than from a competitive one.
 
The Bloody Nine said:
But Francis is not, and never has been, a draw. There's no incentive for the UFC to sign him. That's before you even consider how he left.
Bite your tongue! He recently headlined a ppv card that did TEN THOUSAND buys. Do you know how big a number that is? Bigger than mine thousand! He's a superstar with massive drawing power that can save the HW division!
 
His last 3 ppv's sold under 25k combined. I think it's safe to say no one really knows or cares who Francis is.
 
The Bloody Nine said:
But Francis is not, and never has been, a draw. There's no incentive for the UFC to sign him. That's before you even consider how he left.
As a solo act, I agree, Francis doesn’t sell on his own.

But Francis vs. Tom would absolutely sell. I have no doubt about that. People have been talking for the past 2–3 years about how Jones, Tom, and Francis were the top three at the top of the food chain.

That said, it wouldn’t make sense to sign him long-term. Just give him a few fights. Anyway, like I said, he’s almost 39 and pretty much at the end of the road.

Let’s see what Dana does. Because whether Francis is there or not, and whether he sells or not, there’s no one in that division right now who can sell. No one. (Tom might but he needs the right dance partner.)


The only other one I can maybe think of is Gane… and even that’s a bit of a stretch, lol.
 
Can't believe I would say that one day but the Women's Flyweight division is more exciting than the HW at the moment.
 
