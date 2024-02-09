Dana needs to give Chuck another job

ipowerslapmywife
He loves Chuck yet can’t find another job to give him to keep him from taking more CTE. Chuck is a legend and made the path for where the UFC is now, he should be living comfortably and not having to fight in his 50s to do so. Dana wouldn’t have shit without Chuck receiving brain damage.
Chuck is showing more signs of CTE everyday
https://youtu.be/HrHa4Xg6V6g?si=4Ea_r8AUnkEqFGP1
