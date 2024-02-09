Dana needs to give Chuck another job

He loves Chuck yet can’t find another job to give him to keep him from taking more CTE. Chuck is a legend and made the path for where the UFC is now, he should be living comfortably and not having to fight in his 50s to do so. Dana wouldn’t have shit without Chuck receiving brain damage.

Chuck is showing more signs of CTE everyday

https://youtu.be/HrHa4Xg6V6g?si=4Ea_r8AUnkEqFGP1
 
Him blowing his money could be attributed to the brain damage he received. CTE causes impulsive issues so we shouldn’t blame Chuck. He needs a steady job
 
I agree man. This is sad. Chuck is the reason I became a fan of MMA. The UFC owes him a lot. Fuck they should give them any job he wants.
 
