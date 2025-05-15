Dana just can't quit Jon Jones

It doesn't make any sense. Dana has always screwed the fighters for his own person gain, and for the dollars in the pockets of their private investors but this time it's weird. Jon is on his last fight, or already had his last fight. Jon never brought in amazing ppv numbers like Brock, Rhonda, or Connor. He may be their last recognizable star by name but he is done. How many times can he say he doesn't want to be a champ and compete with the best fighters anymore? Why is Dana not listening to him and moving on? What is the hang up? It's weird.
 
Alotta fighters and alotta old school fans consider JJ the last legend in the sport. people who been involved in or just a fan of the sport from way back, many of whom no longer pay attention -still recognize Skinneh as an ATG. Probably hard for Daners to let go of that legacy.
 
Oh my God man who gives a fuck? It's not going to happen. There's a 0% chance they fight.

The bigger issue is that the UFC has completely ran out of heavyweights.
 
froggyluv said:
Alotta fighters and alotta old school fans consider JJ the last legend in the sport. people who been involved in or just a fan of the sport from way back, many of whom no longer pay attention -still recognize Skinneh as an ATG. Probably hard for Daners to let go of that legacy.
Click to expand...
Right, it's like he is operating on emotion when he never did that before
 
Let's not forget the reports are probably real of declining PPVs and an angry host (ESPN). Dana will do whatever he has to in getting big fights signed that will sell well; I don't know if calling it "desperation" is overstating the case, but it's something like that.
 
joy2day said:
Let's not forget the reports are probably real of declining PPVs and an angry host (ESPN). Dana will do whatever he has to in getting big fights signed that will sell well; I don't know if calling it "desperation" is overstating the case, but it's something like that.
Click to expand...
That's a round about way of saying UFC is dying. I hope you're actually right. I'm tired of their greedy watered down shit.
 
