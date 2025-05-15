Dana just can't quit Jon Jones

Captain Herb
It doesn't make any sense. Dana has always screwed the fighters for his own person gain, and for the dollars in the pockets of their private investors but this time it's weird. Jon is on his last fight, or already had his last fight. Jon never brought in amazing ppv numbers like Brock, Rhonda, or Connor. He may be their last recognizable star by name but he is done. How many times can he say he doesn't want to be a champ and compete with the best fighters anymore? Why is Dana not listening to him and moving on? What is the hang up? It's weird.