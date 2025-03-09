  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Rumored Dana: Jones "DEFINITELY Wants Aspinall Fight" - "WILL Happen In Summer"

Domitian said:
Negotiations sound like they've completed. When this fight gets announced I expect to see a thread with very many apologies to Jon for calling him a scared duck daily for like a year.
I mean, he did duck him for a while. That's blatant and it happened. If he eventually got backed into a corner, good for him if he actually makes it into the cage. Let's not pretend Jones showing up is a lock once he signs a contract.
 
Domitian said:
Negotiations sound like they've completed. When this fight gets announced I expect to see a thread with very many apologies to Jon for calling him a scared duck daily for like a year.
He has been ducking and the fact he's now ran out of options doesn't change that. Also Jones has said himself he cherrypicks fights strategically.
 
Don’t believe it unless I hear it from Jones mouth. He’s never been one to be shy about calling out anybody before so what gives?
 
Skarsgard said:
I mean, he did duck him for a while. That's blatant and it happened. If he eventually got backed into a corner, good for him if he actually makes it into the cage. Let's not pretend Jones showing up is a lock once he signs a contract.
Negotiating doesn't equal ducking. That's like saying you're ducking doing your job unless you take a low pay from your boss. Oh well, Jones haters never use logic anyway so what am I expecting now.
 
Asahi said:
He has been ducking and the fact he's now ran out of options doesn't change that. Also Jones has said himself he cherrypicks fights strategically.
He hasn't had time to duck the fight. The Stipe fight was a done deal even when Jon got injured. It's been 4 months since Jon last fought. The timing lines up to suggest the opposite.
 
I still wouldn't be surprised if Jones vacates the belt and fights Alex next. If anything, Alex losing may have made a Jones fight more plausible.
 
