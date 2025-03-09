Negotiations sound like they've completed. When this fight gets announced I expect to see a thread with very many apologies to Jon for calling him a scared duck daily for like a year.Didn't Jones just say the opposite?
I mean, he did duck him for a while. That's blatant and it happened. If he eventually got backed into a corner, good for him if he actually makes it into the cage. Let's not pretend Jones showing up is a lock once he signs a contract.
He has been ducking and the fact he's now ran out of options doesn't change that. Also Jones has said himself he cherrypicks fights strategically.
Negotiating doesn't equal ducking. That's like saying you're ducking doing your job unless you take a low pay from your boss. Oh well, Jones haters never use logic anyway so what am I expecting now.
He hasn't had time to duck the fight. The Stipe fight was a done deal even when Jon got injured. It's been 4 months since Jon last fought. The timing lines up to suggest the opposite.