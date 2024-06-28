  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Dana is the richest combat sports promoter of all time.

AstralPanda

AstralPanda

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jul 18, 2023
Messages
1,609
Reaction score
2,298
He owns 9 percent of the company

The UFC is valued at 12 billion currently.

Which means his stake is worth almost 1.1 billion dollars.

Add that on top of his 300-500 million dollar net worth.

He's effectively a billionaire.
 
There's no doubt about that, he's the head of a monopolized sport.

It's like if NFL team owner owned the entire NFL(to a lesser degree).
 
His net worth would include his UFC ownership.
 
He earned it :)
 
200.webp
 
good, Bob Arum spent centuries of his life scamming fighters and Dana came and became a billionaire within a couple decades with his superior scamming. SUCK ON THAT BOXING AND BOB ARUM!!!

bork1}
 
And people talk about who gonna be his replacement. Like hes gonna stop doing it ever.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
Media Real Madrid, the biggest soccer team and most followed sports franchise in the world, collab posted with Ilia
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
3K
Buff
Buff

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,497
Messages
55,763,168
Members
174,923
Latest member
Paralel

Share this page

Back
Top