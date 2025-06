MrShady said: I wish I kept a list of all the dumb fucks who kept saying this fight will happen they're just trolling this is just for PR blah blah



This fight is never going to happen you fucking idiots who just wasted 2 years of Tom's career.



Jon should've never been allowed to fight senior citizen Stipe for the belt. Should've been stripped back then and chucked away and let the real contenders fight. Click to expand...

I wasnt one of those "fucking idiots," but fans didnt waste Tom's career time, TOM did.Dana is acting stupid and saying "oh I've been busy with other shit" is kind of worse than admitting ignorance. So...the president of the ufc didnt know any of this? Oh but he knew about that petition? Cmon. Btw, has that ever been done before?Dana is right about trying to get fighters to fight. If he cant, then he cant. Dana has ALWAYS loved fighters that want to be as active as possible. Gee, golly, gosh, the boss likes his employees to do the extra time at work to make money.Sitting out is hardly EVER a good strategy, especially considering father time. Tom needs to just take another fight...and he shouldve done that months ago. Jon needs to be stripped.Fucking cant understand the strategy behind this. It makes no money.