You have to be a retard to not see through Dana's shit.



Dana is cool with everything under the sun unless its constructive criticism on his greed. In 2024, he's still having periods over Tito calling him out on his bullshit in the 2000s. He's anything but stoic or a "idgaf" gangster....



All the more reason, why Fedor became the goat when he told Dana to eat shit.