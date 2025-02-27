  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored Dana is announcing more news tonight, probably gaethje replacement fight but hopefully it's other ppv announcements for June

Sean Chowdhury

Sean Chowdhury

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Oct 30, 2022
Messages
1,265
Reaction score
4,127
r/MMA - Justin Gaethjes replacement opponent for UFC 313 will seemingly be announced later tonight! 👀
 
If you can correctly guess who will fight first Conor or Jon .... and when. You will win tickets to an Apex event of our choosing.
 
Side note, I've heard a rumour that Jones vs. Aspinall have verbally agreed for fight week. It was on facebook, so reliability is dubious.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media Dan Hooker is blaming Dana White/UFC’s relationship with Conor being a hurdle in Mcgregor fight
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
Stump
Stump

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,225
Messages
56,951,306
Members
175,474
Latest member
Gustavo72689

Share this page

Back
Top