Dana/Hunter just give us a Khamzat Chimaev fight announcement

J

Jeffery09

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
May 21, 2025
Messages
376
Reaction score
730
Just drop a fight announcement featuring Khamzat this is taking ages and We can´t wait..

423c375c2e12c1a708ecc1694e472ff1.gif
 
The same here bro the suspense is ridiculous I check everyday if there is fight news or fight announcement.
 
octagonation said:
The same here bro the suspense is ridiculous I check everyday if there is fight news or fight announcement.
Click to expand...

Set him loose. I can´t remember a more exciting fighter, he has few balls loose up in his head which makes him an interesting watch.. Love the shxt of watching Khamzat.
KDDcgIE_vMlLZj-qyo4OPF8FGqHSjsDKbm0oqXTn4EA.gif
 
Imavov is injured
I think they are tempted to do Khamzat vs Fluffy or something like that for 326
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,710
Messages
58,001,532
Members
175,901
Latest member
alecnatt32

Share this page

Back
Top