Media Dana Hints @ Islam Makhachev "BIG Fight" News Coming SOON

Nah bullshit he getting booked for Miami? So not until at least May if that.
 
DrRodentia said:
They both have worthy challengers in their divisions. Arman fucked his shot up though, unfortunately.
Well yeah, pulling out the day of the weigh ins pretty much kills all your worthiness.

And the other guy is who? Diego Lopez? I mean I like the guy, but there's levels. Ilia is just too good for that division. Lopez can rematch Evloev for the paper belt.
 
Cant really see what it could be. Topuria maybe but do they scrap the Volk rematch and all that? I guess you could say by the time Toupria is ready or UFC's ok with him moving up after he beats volk, lopex, maybe Evloev Islam will be gone to WW so you miss out on that fight. I guess that is true but it just doesnt feel earned, Topuria should atleast have to beat Volk and Lopes, get 3 defenses and Islam beats Arman and then we can talk.

It feels rushed and not earned. Dont see what else it could be. Its not gonna be WW until you figure out Shavkat fight and if he loses to Belal I dont know what Islam does. Maybe thats why all this MW talk is happening cause he wont fight Belal and he's bored at LW so what else is there to do.
 
Koro_11 said:
Probably Topuria since neither guy has a worthy challenger in their own division.
Islam has less but still have Arman that needs to be dealt with.

Topuria has Volk rematch, Lopes and Evloev, atleast two more fights before you should even start talking about LW shot.
 
Koro_11 said:
Probably Topuria since neither guy has a worthy challenger in their own division.
Are you stupid? Unlike Islam, Topuria has SEVERAL worthy challengers. Evloev is 19-0 (9-0 UFC), in his prime and has never fought for a title before. Diego Lopes 26-6 (5 fight win streak) also in his prime and his only loss in the organization was short notice to Evloev, in a competitive fight. Even Jean Silva is looking like a monster on the rise.
 
I doubt it's Islam vs Belal, so Islam vs Ilia seems fairly likely.

It should really just be Islam vs Arman, of course, but we have to deal with the man-management of the UFC.

I don't really like it because it's going to derail 145 even further, but it's still an extremely high level fight that everybody with an interest in MMA will watch.
 
Koro_11 said:
Well yeah, pulling out the day of the weigh ins pretty much kills all your worthiness.

And the other guy is who? Diego Lopez? I mean I like the guy, but there's levels. Ilia is just too good for that division. Lopez can rematch Evloev for the paper belt.
I think Evloev deserves a shot right now over Lopes. But they will likely end up fighting each other again, yes.

It doesn't really matter how we think the fights would go, they are still worthy contenders.
 
He won't fight Belal so it's probably Topuria.

Volk vs Evloev for Interim title would be a better fight than Ilia/Volk 2, & Islam/Topuria is more appealing than Islam/Charles II as well.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Calling it... Shavkat for the Interim 170 Belt
Definitely another fun fight.

Islam vs Shavkat OR Ilia are both really great options aside from the damage they'll do to one division or another.

I'd rather see Islam vs Shavkat, I think Shavkat wins that. I think Islam vs Ilia is a pretty easy pick for Makhachev given how Ilia looked at 155 (not great).
 
Koro_11 said:
Probably Topuria since neither guy has a worthy challenger in their own division.
Topuria is fighting Volk again and then has Evloev, Diego Lopez.

Islam on the other hand, don't have anyone and has made it clear he is not interested in giving small guys a chance. Will prob be Islam vs a 175 or 185er
 
JoeRowe said:
He won't fight Belal so it's probably Topuria.

Volk vs Evloev for Interim title would be a better fight than Ilia/Volk 2, & Islam/Topuria is more appealing than Islam/Charles II as well.
Islam is doing a better job cleaning out the Featherweight division than Topuria is.
 
