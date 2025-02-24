Dana hinting CCC wanted a way out is a sh*t move and the UFC needs to do better with that ruleset

A messed and grey part in the sport is when a fighter gets poked in the eye and can't continue to fight. There becomes instant questions around weather or not the figher was gaming the system to get out of the fight or using it to try and win the fight. CCC as we now know had a legit eye injury and the fans boo'd him out of assumption he was faking it and then Dana in the post fight presser fueled that narrative. Even the ref was pushing CCC to continue, CCC even told the ref after the round 3 bell he couldn't see which should have been stopped at that second but he played stupid and CCC had to keep bringing it up.



The UFC needs to think of ways to fix this, they clearly can't stop the eye pokes in the sports but they can fix the clarity of what happens afterwards. There is no perfect world but what i think should happen is:



If an eye poke happens and the fight is stopped and it's going to judges they need to look at how the fighter was holding their hands, if they were pawing outwards with it aka Jon Jones style then there is no way that fighter should be allowed a W, if the fight goes to the scorecards and they were to get the W then it should be a no contest since they took away a chance for the other fighter to come back but if the other fighter was winning then they should keep that win. CCC / someone shouldn't be punished for being fouled intential or not. If the eye poke was unavoidable and not from someone pawing out then that could be looked at as it was on the weekend.