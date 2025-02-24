  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Dana hinting CCC wanted a way out is a sh*t move and the UFC needs to do better with that ruleset

A messed and grey part in the sport is when a fighter gets poked in the eye and can't continue to fight. There becomes instant questions around weather or not the figher was gaming the system to get out of the fight or using it to try and win the fight. CCC as we now know had a legit eye injury and the fans boo'd him out of assumption he was faking it and then Dana in the post fight presser fueled that narrative. Even the ref was pushing CCC to continue, CCC even told the ref after the round 3 bell he couldn't see which should have been stopped at that second but he played stupid and CCC had to keep bringing it up.

The UFC needs to think of ways to fix this, they clearly can't stop the eye pokes in the sports but they can fix the clarity of what happens afterwards. There is no perfect world but what i think should happen is:

If an eye poke happens and the fight is stopped and it's going to judges they need to look at how the fighter was holding their hands, if they were pawing outwards with it aka Jon Jones style then there is no way that fighter should be allowed a W, if the fight goes to the scorecards and they were to get the W then it should be a no contest since they took away a chance for the other fighter to come back but if the other fighter was winning then they should keep that win. CCC / someone shouldn't be punished for being fouled intential or not. If the eye poke was unavoidable and not from someone pawing out then that could be looked at as it was on the weekend.
 
Idk how people can’t see scumbag Daner manipulating rankings/fights. It’s clear as day he was using this fight to push Song for their greedy attempts to break into the Chinese market.

There was an agenda for this fight and it seems Herzog might’ve gotten the memo.


Dana really thinks fans are stupid enough to not see Cejudo take a double eye poke right after a nut shot, and the eye he’s claiming he can’t see from is beet red… what’s worse is the ref not taking a point and allowing Song to finish the round with his fingers extended towards Cejudo(against the rules) without a single warning. Felder and Bisping were rightfully going mad pointing it out.

Simply shady stuff
 
If a fighters eye is bleeding and there was an eye poke, I don't see how you don't lose a point. The eye bleeding is clear sign that it was effected.
As much as the UFC and fans will hate it i think the fight should be called if the eyeball is bleeding, I can't think of a scenario where my eye can bleed and my vision be fine. The DR won't pass then to fight with a bleeding eyeball and i don't think they should pass them to continue in the fight.
 
It's crazy that when the fight was restarted Dong charged at him fingers out right at his eye, and ref not only did not stop the action and take a point at that moment, but didn't even issue a warning. fucking insane.
 
while I get the eye injury and what not. Henry's body language changed abit before that and I think he knew he was pushing shit up hill. I enjoy CCC and was rooting for him but he knew he was getting outclassed and wasn't able to utilize his wrestling (props to Yadong for making it difficult and utilizing a great gameplan). His best chance was continuing the early leg kicks and playing that game, instead he tried boxing and got outboxed, tried wrestling and go shut down, started fading due to being old in a young mans game and was presented a great out with the brutal eye poke. He took all 5 minutes and didn't show any want to really fight, nor did his body language show any sign of wanting to fight after the match resumed and he was looking for someone to stop the fight for him IMO because he didn't want to be called a quiter. Just my observations
 
Yep the 3 fouls did nothing to keep him from going right back to extending his fingers.
 
Totally agree x 2
 
at that point the fight should be stopped and a point deduction pointless, fighting while your eye is lacerated is signs of very low IQ my brother
 
A point deduction here wouldn't have been pointless though, it would have at the very least made the fight a draw. Instead they were seemingly very concerned to get the fight back up and going for the purpose of going to the scorecards. But agree fighting with a bleeding eye, I'm kind of confused how a doctor can sign off on it especially when combined with Cejudo's comments. Feels like a lawsuit waiting to happen one day.
 
dana is a blown up roided bald midget pussy who slaps his wife talking about former double champs wanting a way out, stopped watching any of his post fight nonsense, can't handle listening to his shitty attitude constantly
 
If CCC called it when it happened and said i couldn't see whould it have been a no contest? I think the stigma of being called a gamer while the injury is serious does hurt some fighters in trying to continue.
 
Judge Derek Clearly gave him that round as pity, no way he won it running backwards the way he was so that kinda makes up for it, but you are right, it would've made it a draw had an official point been deducted and it was more than justified to happen.
 
Felder and Bisping were losing their shit pointing it out… after the break Song immediately closes the distance with his fingers extended towards Cejudo without a single peep from Herzog.


Crazy part is Cejudo was the one earlier in the fight waiving off but shots and other fouls because he wanted to push the pace. Herzog is either inept or corrupt, plain and simple.
 
That's a good point, a point taken away and having the fight called would be the fairest way.
 
