  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Dana hates Kape confirmed

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
3,451
Reaction score
2,999
Kape is fierce. He has personality. He takes no shit. Like him or dislike him he is one of the more exciting fighters on the roster. Having him headline on a card with no other name value against a major boxing event is a career killer. When the card underperforms which it obviously will then that will be used against you in a court of Dana guaranteed. The only way that could be a worse headlining position is if it was against an Ngannou fight. Not gonna look good for Kape’s numbers AT ALL
 
What a shitty Fight Card. Who would be dumb enough to pay for tickets to such a weak event.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,388
Messages
56,960,915
Members
175,485
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top