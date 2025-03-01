Dana hates Kape confirmed

Mind Mine
Kape is fierce. He has personality. He takes no shit. Like him or dislike him he is one of the more exciting fighters on the roster. Having him headline on a card with no other name value against a major boxing event is a career killer. When the card underperforms which it obviously will then that will be used against you in a court of Dana guaranteed. The only way that could be a worse headlining position is if it was against an Ngannou fight. Not gonna look good for Kape’s numbers AT ALL