Dana hate evolution ?

UFC would never cross promote because he wants to portray there isn’t any competition, cross promoting would imply there is competition. Vince taught Dana to never acknowledge your competitors.

It’s too risky to the brand to cross promote then have the UFCs guy lose when they are supposed to have the best in the world.
 
Still No tournaments
Same entrances
Still no crossovers

Which is ironic, because Dana evolved from a nerdy looking boxerercise instructor with bad teeth to a walking warehouse of HGH and steroids

maxresdefault.jpg
 
Tournaments just aren't a great idea in light of the reality that fighters get injured, sick, suspended, etc
 
Tournaments just aren't a great idea in light of the reality that fighters get injured, sick, suspended, etc
Not to mention the last few times the UFC tried they resulted in draws happening in title fights.
 
Dana White’s influence on the UFC is extremely overrated. He was against the Spike TV deal and was against the UFC starting a reality TV show - The Ultimate Fighter.
 
The only thing worse than a coward is a coward with power.
 
