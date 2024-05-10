Dana gets Fedex employee fired

blackheart said:
A bunch of pretend little lordlings are all offended and upset over the peasants being unhappy with their manual labor jobs.

Get tf over yourselves you clowns.
Being unhappy doesn’t mean you damage peoples stuff or don’t do your job right. His only job was to load boxes.

Please give me a reason why he should’ve kept his job?
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Being unhappy doesn't mean you damage peoples stuff or don't do your job right. His only job was to load boxes.

Please give me a reason why he should’ve kept his job?
There's no reason....People work hard and look forward to getting packages and businesses need them delivered in a safe manner to operate. I believe also people who steal peoples packages should have to serve at least on year in jail. That employee wasn't fulfilling his commitment to his employer and should be terminated.
 
Dana should make it up to him and give him a shot in the DWCS.

Tossing boxes explosively like that all day long means he might have developed some serious punching power.
 
blackheart said:
A bunch of pretend little lordlings are all offended and upset over the peasants being unhappy with their manual labor jobs.

Get tf over yourselves you clowns.
I’m curious as to how many times Dana fucked the TSs mom.
 
