Dana gets Fedex employee fired

ipowerslapmywife
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Nov 27, 2023
- Messages
- 2,789
- Reaction score
- 7,030
Being unhappy doesn’t mean you damage peoples stuff or don’t do your job right. His only job was to load boxes.A bunch of pretend little lordlings are all offended and upset over the peasants being unhappy with their manual labor jobs.
Get tf over yourselves you clowns.
Being unhappy with your shitty employer is totally normal. So is getting fired for doing a very bad job.A bunch of pretend little lordlings are all offended and upset over the peasants being unhappy with their manual labor jobs.
Get tf over yourselves you clowns.
There's no reason....People work hard and look forward to getting packages and businesses need them delivered in a safe manner to operate. I believe also people who steal peoples packages should have to serve at least on year in jail. That employee wasn't fulfilling his commitment to his employer and should be terminated.Being unhappy doesn’t mean you damage peoples stuff or don’t do your job right. His only job was to load boxes.
Please give me a reason why he should’ve kept his job?
agreed, but snitching on other people doing a bad job when it doens't concern you, is a shitty thing to doBeing unhappy with your shitty employer is totally normal. So is getting fired for doing a very bad job.
True, but Dana White is a shitty person.agreed, but snitching on other people doing a bad job when it doens't concern you, is a shitty thing to do
I’m curious as to how many times Dana fucked the TSs mom.A bunch of pretend little lordlings are all offended and upset over the peasants being unhappy with their manual labor jobs.
Get tf over yourselves you clowns.