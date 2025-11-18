Media Dana: "Francis is a bad guy" - Used to physically grab Dana and Hunter and threaten them demanding payouts

Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Ngannou using the good old Stone Cold / Vince McMahon gimmick... Should have Stunned Dana in the cage after the second Stipe fight.
I genuinely feel bad for people who were not alive to see this.😹😹

Dana White is a narcissistic psychopath.

His own mother doesn’t love him, on account of Dana lying to his own grandma that he was gonna fly her out to Vegas to see the best doctors… only to then disappear and let grandma die.

This is why Mama White doesn’t love Dana anymore… story was told by her directly.

Imagine a person who his own mother doesn’t love.

You gonna trust that man?

Dana is famous for holding a life long grudge against people who one up him.

He celebrated Fedor’s loss. Banned GSP from coming back because GSP vacated the MW belt. Even Khabib begging for the fight didn’t work.

Dana doesn’t allow Randy Couture into ufc events. He didn’t even let Randy corner his own son for ufc fights.

Dana fired Chuck Liddell and Matt Hughes after promising them lifelong jobs.

You think Dana is gonna respect Ngannou?

The Bald Goof would eat his own children to survive the apocalypse
 
I wonder what fight Dana watched when he said Stipe beat the shit out of Francis in their first fight cause the fight everyone else saw was the one where Stipe was shooting for doubles and singles and laying on Francis the majority of the fight
 
