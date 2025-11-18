Dana is a lot of things but he’s never assaulted a fighterThe pot calling the kettle black
Just his wife.Dana is a lot of things but he’s never assaulted a fighter
Dana is a lot of things but he’s never assaulted a fighter
I genuinely feel bad for people who were not alive to see this.Ngannou using the good old Stone Cold / Vince McMahon gimmick... Should have Stunned Dana in the cage after the second Stipe fight.
not going up to bat for him, but i thought it was WME that ended this. They were employed under zuffa.Dana fired Chuck Liddell and Matt Hughes after promising them lifelong jobs.
Imagine a person who his own mother doesn’t love.