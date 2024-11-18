Dana Finally Says It: Jon Jones Was Never My Friend

Superman Elbow
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2016
- Messages
- 2,842
- Reaction score
- 3,490
Of course it willI saw that as well. Dana's attitude tells me that Jon Jones got his fight against Stipe, and now he's going to have to respect the heavyweight belt and fight Tom Aspinall.
I do think Jon will have the choice to vacate the heavyweight belt and fight Alex Pereira at 205 pounds. Jon mentioned this as an option himself. However, when reality comes knocking, will Jon Jones' ego actually allow him to follow through on vacating? I'm not so sure.
What the fuck are you talking about man? he's already vacated a title before. It wasn't even long ago. Is your discontent for jones so strong you've repressed every memory of him?Jon mentioned this as an option himself. However, when reality comes knocking, will Jon Jones' ego actually allow him to follow through on vacating? I'm not so sure.
Dana has ALWAYS maintained working relationships with people he doesn't like because he's a business man that puts the UFC before his feelings. He even resigned Tito and He's always publicly stated how much he hates tito.Dana can say what he wants but he doesnt hate Jon Jones thats for sure. If he did he wouldnt work with him after all this time.