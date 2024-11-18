  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Dana Finally Says It: Jon Jones Was Never My Friend

I saw that as well. Dana's attitude tells me that Jon Jones got his fight against Stipe, and now he's going to have to respect the heavyweight belt and fight Tom Aspinall.

I do think Jon will have the choice to vacate the heavyweight belt and fight Alex Pereira at 205 pounds. Jon mentioned this as an option himself. However, when reality comes knocking, will Jon Jones' ego actually allow him to follow through on vacating? I'm not so sure.
 
Of course it will

"I never lost the belt, I beat the HW GOAT and had nothing left to prove so I let others fight over it. I'm just about the money now"
 
Bones vs Pereria. At 205 is by all outside the biggest fight UFC Can make .


Poor Ank - actually this couldn't happen to a nicer guy - Ank is a douche n a baby who cries constantly and sat in the cage an pouted like 2 year old after Jan. Fuck im. Hey along with tbe best fight that csn be made get the Ank total melt down lol
 
Jon will be Dana's friend as long as Dana can make bank from him.
 
What the fuck are you talking about man? he's already vacated a title before. It wasn't even long ago. Is your discontent for jones so strong you've repressed every memory of him?


Jones haters are deranged beyond belief.
 
Dana can say what he wants but he doesnt hate Jon Jones thats for sure. If he did he wouldnt work with him after all this time.
 
This will probably hurt Jon's feelings.
 
yamazaki-knifedrop.gif
 
Dana has ALWAYS maintained working relationships with people he doesn't like because he's a business man that puts the UFC before his feelings. He even resigned Tito and He's always publicly stated how much he hates tito.
 
