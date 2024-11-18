Dana Finally Says It: Jon Jones Was Never My Friend

I saw that as well. Dana's attitude tells me that Jon Jones got his fight against Stipe, and now he's going to have to respect the heavyweight belt and fight Tom Aspinall.



I do think Jon will have the choice to vacate the heavyweight belt and fight Alex Pereira at 205 pounds. Jon mentioned this as an option himself. However, when reality comes knocking, will Jon Jones' ego actually allow him to follow through on vacating? I'm not so sure.