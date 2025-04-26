Dana essentially killed Francis Ngannou's MMA legacy

gosuasus
I haven't seen any activity from him. He's only fought once in the last three years. About to turn 39 in a few months, and it's not like he's gearing up for a new fight.
When he won the title he was still in his prime, it really felt like he was about to run through the division and sell out big events relatively routinely.
Sucks to see such a promising heavyweight fade out like this.
