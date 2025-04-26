Dana essentially killed Francis Ngannou's MMA legacy

I haven't seen any activity from him. He's only fought once in the last three years. About to turn 39 in a few months, and it's not like he's gearing up for a new fight.

When he won the title he was still in his prime, it really felt like he was about to run through the division and sell out big events relatively routinely.

Sucks to see such a promising heavyweight fade out like this.
 
NoSmilez said:
Going into boxing saved him. He picked up two big paydays. He wouldn't have done that in the UFC. He was going to be on his way out. He barely beat Gane and he wouldn't have a good time with Jones or Aspinall.
I agree, financially he benefited, but sporting-wise this is one of the bigger downfalls in recent memory. As a fan of the sport it sucks.
 
gosuasus said:
I haven't seen any activity from him. He's only fought once in the last three years. About to turn 39 in a few months, and it's not like he's gearing up for a new fight.

When he won the title he was still in his prime, it really felt like he was about to run through the division and sell out big events relatively routinely.

Sucks to see such a promising heavyweight fade out like this.
Dana didn't kill his career, PFL did. you're not hearing shit from him because they can't pay him the $12m for his next fight and the supposed guaranteed $1m for whatever Brazilian milkman they can hire to get domed by him.
 
On one hand, he started MMA late and he’s a heavyweight so there’s still a good chance for him to have a resurgence. But at the same time, he did take a lot of punishment from Anthony Joshua. And then there was the tragedy with his son. So it’s hard to say.
 
Depends how you want to view things. Francis got paid, but he did not become a trailblazer for the sport.
 
gosuasus said:
I agree, financially he benefited, but sporting-wise this is one of the bigger downfalls in recent memory. As a fan of the sport it sucks.
Only if you are only looking at MMA, cuz his 2 boxing fights happened in he last 3 years too

Can't also forget that we're nearing the 1 year anniversary of his baby's death.
 
That guy is about as lucky as you can be.

No serious boxing (mma either) promoter wanted anything to do with that delusional, dishonest clown.

Until some obscenely rich arabs put up money for what should have been “an exhibition match”. Fury rolled off the couch, and Ngannou landed that KD punch.

Who was it.. One of those many boxing governing bodies.. Possibly the WBC?? Ranked Ngannou at number 10. Based on that KD, and making it to the bell.

That guy got unbelievably lucky that oil billionaires made that Fury match happen. It did something like 60K buys. Those oil billionaires give zero fucks about actually making a profit on shit shows like that, though.

It’s about ego, and prestige.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Only if you are only looking at MMA, cuz his 2 boxing fights happened in he last 3 years too

Can't also forget that we're nearing the 1 year anniversary of his baby's death.
His "downfall" is losing to the two biggest names in modern HW boxing. And being competitive against one of them. He's fine. Nonsense thread.
 
TS forgot about the boxing i guess and only knows about the PFL can crush. Fair enough

... i mean i guess from a combat sports record standpoint, he is 1-2 outside of the UFC, with the only 1 coming against a guy nobody can name...
so i guess TS has a point there. He had the look of defeat on his face, a bewildered look.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
That guy is about as lucky as you can be.

No serious boxing (mma either) promoter wanted anything to do with that delusional, dishonest clown.

Until some obscenely rich arabs put up money for what should have been “an exhibition match”. Fury rolled off the couch, and Ngannou landed that KD punch.

Who was it.. One of those many boxing governing bodies.. Possibly the WBC?? Ranked Ngannou at number 10. Based on that KD, and making it to the bell.

That guy got unbelievably lucky that oil billionaires made that Fury match happen. It did something like 60K buys. Those oil billionaires give zero fucks about actually making a profit on shit shows like that, though.

It’s about ego, and prestige.
I can genuinely smell the cheeto dust seeping out of the hairs on your neck.

What did the highly successful 'lucky clown' that came from literally nothing - who would also murder any of us in seconds - do to provoke such an unhinged incel outburst?
 
That's prize fighting and he made more money than Jon Jones and Aspinall cumulated
 
DrRodentia said:
His "downfall" is losing to the two biggest names in modern HW boxing. And being competitive against one of them. He's fine. Nonsense thread.
The guy will go down in history even if Ari Emanuel succeeds in running MMA into irrelevancy.

Boxing will never forget the guy who dropped and went to a split decision with the lineal HW champ on debut.

It will legitimately be a legendary story in time.
 
Ngannou is one of the few fighters smart enough to beat Dana and his team at their own game, got paid a whole UFC career's worth of money for each of his boxing matches
 
Ngannou his net worth according to google is 15 million. He's not fighting for the bare essentials in life.
 
