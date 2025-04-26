Dana essentially killed Francis Ngannou's career

I haven't seen any activity from him. He's only fought once in the last three years. About to turn 39 in a few months, and it's not like he's gearing up for a new fight.

When he won the title he was still in his prime, it really felt like he was about to run through the division and sell out big events relatively routinely.

Sucks to see such a promising heavyweight fade out like this.
 
Going into boxing saved him. He picked up two big paydays. He wouldn't have done that in the UFC. He was going to be on his way out. He barely beat Gane and he wouldn't have a good time with Jones or Aspinall.
 
Going into boxing saved him. He picked up two big paydays. He wouldn't have done that in the UFC. He was going to be on his way out. He barely beat Gane and he wouldn't have a good time with Jones or Aspinall.
I agree, financially he benefited, but sporting-wise this is one of the bigger downfalls in recent memory. As a fan of the sport it sucks.
 
Dana didn't kill his career, PFL did. you're not hearing shit from him because they can't pay him the $12m for his next fight and the supposed guaranteed $1m for whatever Brazilian milkman they can hire to get domed by him.
 
On one hand, he started MMA late and he’s a heavyweight so there’s still a good chance for him to have a resurgence. But at the same time, he did take a lot of punishment from Anthony Joshua. And then there was the tragedy with his son. So it’s hard to say.
 
Depends how you want to view things. Francis got paid, but he did not become a trailblazer for the sport.
 
