Media Dana Dumps on a DWCS Fighter, Rants About Jones P4P, Calls Merab Stupid, Talks Ankalaev/Pereira, Ngannou and More

Liverkick-king56 said:
Sanko looked uncomfortable hearing Dana tear Finney apart.
Was it really that bad or is Dana just on a warpath because he seems so damn bitter over everything recently... more than usual
It was a boring, shoot fest filled with top control, but we've all seen worse.
 
Shits on his own fighter, says Dricus fights like a white guy dances, acts like he has no idea about comments made by Izzy regarding Ngannou being scrubbed from the history.

Dana White ladies and gents
 
UFC South Africa is going to be lit
Hopefully all the “true African” haterz show up… and Francis
 
Dana doubling down on the Jon Jones glazing after being called out on it is the most Dana White thing ever.
 
Honestly, what's the hard on dana has for jon jones? It seemed like a promoter promoting, but now...what the fuck.
 
That guy does Not belong in the UFC. The short guy from Tennessee.

Merab is dumb. He’s proven it twice in a week.

Jones.. Dana is a fucking clown.

1724208764172.gif

Ankalaev.. Whatever. The guy wants to dictate terms as the challenger..

1724208936156.gif

I can’t give less fucks about Ngannou.

Dricus fights like a white guy dances, or something..

1724209466037.gif
 
