Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 158,457
- Reaction score
- 203,492
Last edited:
O'malley is opening that cut up within the first 10 minutesDana is right about merab just a dumb thing to do
Sanko looked uncomfortable hearing Dana tear Finney apart.
Was it really that bad or is Dana just on a warpath because he seems so damn bitter over everything recently... more than usual
Well not when it comes to names.It was a boring, shoot fest filled with top control, but we've all seen worse.
Completely full of shot on jones
Bald Goofs knob polishing of Juicehead is just plain weird at this stage.
Dana doubling down on the Jon Jones glazing after being called out on it is the most Dana White thing ever.