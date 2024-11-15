PrideNverDies
Was yellow card for reporting troll by Jacksonfire
Becauae he is his boss?You're not his manager or him...why the fuck should you get any say you wife beating piece of shit?
He's the boss of the entire roster....since when does he get to decide who's too big and too small with x skillset? He doesn't. Lol stop he's just being a big stupid bitch as alwaysBecauae he is his boss?
Poatan is literally like 5-10 lbs smaller than Gane with a better skillset. Anyone running with that narrative is beyond ridiculous
As Poatan or his team, if I were them would find this incredible insulting to a champion especially of his caliber
How about this. Dana does whatever he wants and says all kinds of stuff. The truth is that Jon's favoritism is running out and dana knows he can only push the fans so much with all the belts and divisions being turned into jokes.
Its pretty much lose/lose for Jones and win/win for Alex. If Alex wins, he beat the goat. If he loses, it was a loss for the goat.He can give his opinion and book fights based on it
If Jon won, it'd be nothing but people discrediting the W by saying that Jon subbed a MW kickboxer who can't wrestle. You know it and I know it.