Media Dana ducks Alex for Jones. Says he won't book it because Jones is way bigger and better wrestler

You're not his manager or him...why the fuck should you get any say you wife beating piece of shit?
 
Pechan said:
Becauae he is his boss?
He's the boss of the entire roster....since when does he get to decide who's too big and too small with x skillset? He doesn't. Lol stop he's just being a big stupid bitch as always

Poatan is literally like 5-10 lbs smaller than Gane with a better skillset. Anyone running with that narrative is beyond ridiculous

As Poatan or his team, if I were them would find this incredible insulting to a champion especially of his caliber
 
No. He wont do it because he realizes his cheating paper champ would beat Alex for obvious reasons and then ride into the sunset leaving the UFC with nothing.

The only reason why Jones is being allowed to avoid Aspinall and why Dana and he are friends now is because Ngannou exists.

Dana was hoping he could sell this Jones Stipe fight and gaslit people into embracing this steroid sponge as their HW champ when Ngannou is over there, having gotten ducked for years by said steroid sponge.
 
chinarice said:
He's the boss of the entire roster....since when does he get to decide who's too big and too small with x skillset? He doesn't. Lol stop he's just being a big stupid bitch as always

Poatan is literally like 5-10 lbs smaller than Gane with a better skillset. Anyone running with that narrative is beyond ridiculous

As Poatan or his team, if I were them would find this incredible insulting to a champion especially of his caliber
You jones fans and looking for "insults" to cry about

How about this. Dana does whatever he wants and says all kinds of stuff. The truth is that Jon's favoritism is running out and dana knows he can only push the fans so much with all the belts and divisions being turned into jokes.
 
Dana gave Pico the gloves, but he ain't givin' him Alex...<31>

Dana'll be in the doghouse and one more DV charge coming for wife beater Jones.
<codychoke>

When TF will the women in relationships with Jon Jones learn their place?

<Fedor23>
 
Superman Elbow said:
You jones fans and looking for "insults" to cry about

How about this. Dana does whatever he wants and says all kinds of stuff. The truth is that Jon's favoritism is running out and dana knows he can only push the fans so much with all the belts and divisions being turned into jokes.
Yeah I know Dana's a piece of shit. I'm not sure if you're agreeing with me or not haha
 
chinarice said:
He's the boss of the entire roster....since when does he get to decide who's too big and too small with x skillset? He doesn't. Lol stop he's just being a big stupid bitch as always

Poatan is literally like 5-10 lbs smaller than Gane with a better skillset. Anyone running with that narrative is beyond ridiculous

As Poatan or his team, if I were them would find this incredible insulting to a champion especially of his caliber
He can give his opinion and book fights based on it

If Jon won, it'd be nothing but people discrediting the W by saying that Jon subbed a MW kickboxer who can't wrestle. You know it and I know it.
 
Yeah, I mean it's pretty obvious Dana doesn't want Jon to kill off his biggest star right now, which he would almost certainly do. Easily. Then Jon would almost certainly retire leaving Dana with a diminished product on 2 fronts. He's not about to let that happen.
 
Dana's Conscience said:
He can give his opinion and book fights based on it

If Jon won, it'd be nothing but people discrediting the W by saying that Jon subbed a MW kickboxer who can't wrestle. You know it and I know it.
Its pretty much lose/lose for Jones and win/win for Alex. If Alex wins, he beat the goat. If he loses, it was a loss for the goat.
 
