No. He wont do it because he realizes his cheating paper champ would beat Alex for obvious reasons and then ride into the sunset leaving the UFC with nothing.



The only reason why Jones is being allowed to avoid Aspinall and why Dana and he are friends now is because Ngannou exists.



Dana was hoping he could sell this Jones Stipe fight and gaslit people into embracing this steroid sponge as their HW champ when Ngannou is over there, having gotten ducked for years by said steroid sponge.