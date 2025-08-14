Deadwing88
Why would they ever release him when they have him under contract for 2 more fights
I am an established non-fan of Ariel but the truth is he's a hell of a lot more honest than Dana. 8 times out of ten when they are saying different things, Helwani is the one telling the truth
Guy with 200 followers posts that Conor was released...
It must be true - Internet
FIFYAttention everyone.
Conor pissed hot in the pool.
That is all for now. Thanks.
Hey, if its untrue, then sign him up for a fight already since he's "clean."
White house bullshit is july 2026, almost a year away. Conor could fight 2x before that date, if no fuckups or injuries.
He doesnt deserve that location at this point. Therefore, if he's serious, he's gotta RESTART.
Fair is fair.