News Dana denies McGregor rumours

Elvis. said:
Why would they ever release him when they have him under contract for 2 more fights
Something big criminally or a medical assessment that he physically can't fight.

Either way, even if it was a fake rumor, I'm not holding my breath on if we'll actually ever see Conor in the cage again.
 
WhiteMousse said:
I am an established non-fan of Ariel but the truth is he's a hell of a lot more honest than Dana. 8 times out of ten when they are saying different things, Helwani is the one telling the truth
People need to realize while he's far from perfect he's literally the only guy keeping MMA media from being purely Nina and the Schmo.
 
WhiteMousse said:
I fully believe someone screwed up the UFC.com site's back-end, intentionally or otherwise. They've done it to control the public narrative and influence negotiations in the past!
 
Guy with 200 followers posts that Conor was released...

It must be true - Internet
 
Hey, if its untrue, then sign him up for a fight already since he's "clean."

White house bullshit is july 2026, almost a year away. Conor could fight 2x before that date, if no fuckups or injuries.

He doesnt deserve that location at this point. Therefore, if he's serious, he's gotta RESTART.

Fair is fair.
 
"all systems go"...yeah right, cut or not, he isnt returning to competition, they are just wasting resources testing him.
 
TrueBias said:
Dana said in 2023 they'd schedule Conor for a fight at the end of that year. He's not going to be fighting this year, and he's not fighting in 2026.

Conor is probably close to the point where he can just retire and have his contract expire. GSP said he had to wait 5 years after he announced his retirement before his exclusivity contract expired by law.
 
