Media Dana defends UFC fighter pay, uses "journeyman" Jim Miller as an example...

Black Leprechaun

Black Leprechaun

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 2, 2020
Messages
557
Reaction score
2,876
"We got a guy right now who’s 40 years old, and he’s on this hot streak, man.
His name is Jim Miller. He’s been around forever. He’s been around since, like, we bought the company, and he’s still fighting. He’s going to fight on UFC 300, and this is a guy who’s been – I guess you could call him a journeyman in boxing, right? If you ask most people, they wouldn’t know who Jim Miller is, and the guy’s made millions of dollars."

"He’s never made it to that level (of becoming UFC champion), guys that would be considered journeymen in boxing never make that kind of money ever."



Revenue breakdown:


Comparison to the NBA:
1706647710874.png


1706647735362.png
 
LOL @ UFC fighters having 6 to 8 million dollars if they're journeymen level fighters.
 
Jim Miller is not what a journeyman is lmao. It's hilarious that Dana doesn't know what that word means
 
Last edited:
Jim’s career earnings are impressive, but that’s because he had a good strength of schedule and was a bonus machine. You still have to consider that bonuses are taxed heavily. He might take home 30-35k of a 50k bonus. The fights where didn’t get a bonus or just lost were still south of 100k as recently as the Olives loss in 2018. It’s like Dana said, you eat what you kill, and Jim was really good at killing.

thesportsdaily.com

Jim Miller Career Earnings

thesportsdaily.com thesportsdaily.com
 
Lucas1980 said:
I just don't get the obsession of caring what other grown men agree to get paid.
Click to expand...

100% agree.

Folks on here continously get mad that people exercise free will to sign a dotted line. I mean, it's not like they're held at gunpoint to sign these contracts. Should fighters get paid more? I dunno, sure, why not...but those guys have free will. And they choose to sign the dotted line (or in some cases they DON'T, see: Ngannou). Freedom baby. No one is being forced against their will to sign a contract.
 
Jim Miller is an exception to the rule, and also got a bump down in competition after his losing streak against top guys when lots of guys would’ve been thrown to the wolves once or twice more and cut.
 
Jim Miller would be flipping burgers without the UFC, the Pink Goof blessed his bum life.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,360
Messages
54,996,392
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top