Dana confirms the fight was done!

Dana : the fight was done. He got the money. Whatever made he change his mind, I don't know. But he was never afraid and definitely didn't duck Tom. That fight was done long ago:







Dana also said "we are gonna see things in IFW. You spoke about Pereira moving up and fighting Tom. That'd be great too [but Pereira wants to focus on Ankalaev]... But Tom will be busy in IFW and there will be things coming.



Jon Jones in the podcast he walked away said : "I think Tom is awesome and doesn't need me. He has potential to have a great run. He was taking about how he wanna fight me so bad... Sometimes when you wish something badly, it ends up crushing you... But I'm tired if fighting, I think Tom can move the division well, I haven't the energy to do 2 more fights. He's young, talented. I think wishing for me so badly can take away his potential"



Javier Mendez said all this talk is jus to make ppl more engaged... And in his opinion the retirement is also part of that. Maybe because Tom wanted a $ fee which he wouldn't have without a belt. And the UFC does things on the spot many times.





The fight was done. JJ trolled Tom, posted, a 4-1 score in a soccer team posted in Instagram, saying "that feels good, that's domination" ... And DC was wondering why JJ retirement was needed. Speculating wanting to build more PPV for the fight. And DC said "ppl think Jon Jones is afraid of being KO'd... But I think there's a good chance Jon Jones outlasts him... Like when we fought the first time, I think Jon Jones when he doesn't like someone, has a performance like that. My opinion"





This all strengthen my suspicions ... The fight was done, likely gonna be aired and... JJ retirement is either a ploy arc from Dana and JJ, or Jon Jones genuinely wouldn't want Tom Tom appear bad and wants the next generation to kick on not needing the world to know about it ... Like, he sees Tom as, even if losing to him, as better to keep that so he can have a non brushed career.



After the alleged day of the fight, Tom had his face all red, his eyes were red, and he felt 5 years older... And focused on the Jean Silva submission on Bryce Mitchell... Saying "Bryce lost and he was unconscious... Unfortunately...." ... At the same time JJ had posted a highlight of his guillotine vs Lyoto Machida, too... The Miami card being then a likely possibility.





So... It is gonna be revealed soon. And JJ isn't acting like someone who's butt hurt , just like someone who has been tired and bored. He said in his other podcast that in his last two fights in HW he didn't feel nervous at all... And he said despite the performance being peak level, that the fact he was not feeling anxious was a sign of "eh, I need to retire". He had said about possibly 2 fights vs Stipe, nearing Tom and Ngannou. But even tho he likely beat Tom, he wouldn't have the energy to carry more fights, and he said due to his image as well, he likes seeing Tom who is a cool kid, as representing and not necessarily fighting him.