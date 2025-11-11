Dana confirms PowerSlap has surpassed football and baseball combined in popularity

Ares Black said:
He can't actually believe that, can he? Or is he just a boomer who doesn't understand media?
He's best friends with Trump so he's just acting like him now. Blatantly lie and only surround yourselves with "yes" people, so they don't call you out on your obvious lies.

Also, Dana is clearly buying views. I don't know a god damn person in real life, or have ever heard a stranger, talk about Powerslap.
 
Ares Black said:
He can't actually believe that, can he? Or is he just a silly old boomer who doesn't understand media?
It's a persuasion technique where you boost yourself with a lie so people start believing.

If you are good enough at this and give it enough time the lie may become the truth. Which is what he is trying to do here
 
Powerslap is just a poke into society to see how that reacts to it.
 
Imagine what "Bat-Slap" could do...

