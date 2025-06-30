Media Dana called Justin's retirement bluff

Hang em up.

Ilia would give Gathje serious brain trauma he doesn't need and Justin has nearly zero chance of winning.


Justin is 9-5 in the UFC.

He has had 1 interim title shot
0-2 in undisputed title shots (both losses by dominant early stoppage)
And 2 BMF fake title fights, which I believe get paid like title fights

Meaning a belt of some sort has been there for 5 of Justin's last 8 fights. It's not like the UFC have not taken care of him.

He has also received nearly every possible bonus and been paid probably as well or better than anyone else who has not won or defended an undisputed belt.

Justin has not won 3 straight fights in the last 5 years.
And his wins are AGING.
Tony lost 7-8 straight age = 41
Dustin 2-3 in last 5 and retiring age =36
Chandler is 2-5 in the UFC. Age =39

It's been fun. <RomeroSalute>
Take some brain cells with you into the next phase of life.
 
Last edited:
Why are people so uptight about this? You'd think Justin is threatening the company at a critical time or something.

The dude simply said "only thing I'm interested in at this point in my career is a titlefight - if it happens great, if not I'll dip."

Shoot your shot, if it works out good if not enjoy retirement. I don't see the issue.
 
Kevster said:
I know it’s cool & trendy to hate everything Dana White says but he’s absolutely right.
Click to expand...

Yes, he's totally right to disregard he rankings and give Paddy a title shot.

Makes this sport look real legit.

I can't wait until he starts pulling all of his shit antics in boxing without the ability to bully the media.

He's going to melt down real fast.
 
TimeToTrain said:
Charles beats Chandler = gets title shot
Paddy beats Chandler = gets title shot
Gaethje beats Fiziev for the second time = *buffering*
Click to expand...
The second one isn't quite certain yet, but the first one is definitely better than the third
 
Dana caters to needle movers, in Shaq´s words "the Mcgregor´s and Jones´s", Gaetje isnt there.

ToTheMax said:
Dana being brutally honest here.
It woulda been nice if he said "If you are thinking about retiring, you should just retire" to Jones a year ago and saved us all some time.
Click to expand...
To be fair, he had a potential money fight in his hands, Topuria vs "The guy Holloway slept, after Topuria slept Holloway" isnt all that exciting for PPV buyers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,995
Messages
57,504,019
Members
175,731
Latest member
dkiwowpwks

Share this page

Back
Top