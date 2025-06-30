Hang em up.Ilia would give Gathje serious brain trauma he doesn't need and Justin has nearly zero chance of winning.Justin is 9-5 in the UFC.He has had 1 interim title shot0-2 in undisputed title shots (both losses by dominant early stoppage)And 2 BMF fake title fights, which I believe get paid like title fightsMeaning a belt of some sort has been there for 5 of Justin's last 8 fights. It's not like the UFC have not taken care of him.He has also received nearly every possible bonus and been paid probably as well or better than anyone else who has not won or defended an undisputed belt.Justin has not won 3 straight fights in the last 5 years.And his wins are AGING.Tony lost 7-8 straight age = 41Dustin 2-3 in last 5 and retiring age =36Chandler is 2-5 in the UFC. Age =39It's been fun.Take some brain cells with you into the next phase of life.