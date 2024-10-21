Dana apologists/ngannou haters just cant win can you

I've said it before and I'll say it again francis ngannou is the james bond of mma. He's knocking out mma's best and jumping between words taking on the best boxers in modern times and winning like some kind of mavel comics juggernot. Francis is the james bond of heavyweight combat sports a big money heavywieght with dynamite in his fists. He's the hottest ticket now.Dana needs to bow down and admit defeat, whip out that pen and get some of the heavyweight buisiness that is francis ngannou.
 
Jesus can Francis_sexual relax for a second?

Delija beat Renan by ground and pounds in the first round not too long ago.

Klidson Abreu, a light heavyweight, beat Rnean Ferreira by laying on top of him for 15 minutes.

Rizvan Kuniev also did the same.


Ferreira has worse grappling than Tai Tuivisasa. It would've been a bad look if Francis couldn't get him out of the first round.
 
tritestill said:
Read this like a wrestling promo
1729539187566.png


You see..... Sherdog..... What you don't seem to understand is Francis Ngannou is the james bond of mma. He's knocking out mma's best and jumping between worlds...... a big money heavywieght with "dynamite in his fists" *heitch does the air bunnies*.......He's the hottest ticket now.... But Lemme tell you sumthin... Francis Ngannou.... doesn't have the courage to step in here in the UFC and go Face to face with


*glass shatters*
 
If it were mandatory for everyone to train MMA, the current champs wouldnt be top 1000. When opportunity knocks, make your money where and when you can.
 
RockyLockridge said:
View attachment 1067909


You see..... Sherdog..... What you don't seem to understand is Francis Ngannou is the james bond of mma. He's knocking out mma's best and jumping between worlds...... a big money heavywieght with "dynamite in his fists" *heitch does the air bunnies*.......He's the hottest ticket now.... But Lemme tell you sumthin... Francis Ngannou.... doesn't have the courage to step in here in the UFC and go Face to face with


*glass shatters*
Gotta throw in his patented ending sounds.
"You seeee-ah...."
 
TheTribalQueef said:
r963410_1296x1296_1-1.jpg



<5> <goldie>
 
