Dana apologists/ngannou haters just cant win can you

I've said it before and I'll say it again francis ngannou is the james bond of mma. He's knocking out mma's best and jumping between words taking on the best boxers in modern times and winning like some kind of mavel comics juggernot. Francis is the james bond of heavyweight combat sports a big money heavywieght with dynamite in his fists. He's the hottest ticket now.Dana needs to bow down and admit defeat, whip out that pen and get some of the heavyweight buisiness that is francis ngannou.