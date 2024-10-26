Dana and Francis beef

I believe that he probably had problems dealing with Francis. I also dont believe that he owes Francis money.

As far as who was on the right side of those problems? I dont know.
 
Pink goof is mad at him the same way he was mad at Fedor.

Ngannou is right. Dana could have simply said they couldn't come to an agreement but instead he keeps shitting on him.
 
Wreckless said:
Pink goof is mad at him the same way he was mad at Fedor.

Ngannou is right. Dana could have simply said they couldn't come to an agreement but instead he keeps shitting on him.
Click to expand...

What's more messed up is Dana shitting on the guy who literally lost a child and honored that last fight in his name.

Dana gives zero fuks
 
Yeah, not buying that. Dana probably didn't appreciate Francis negotiating.
 
MrShady said:
What's more messed up is Dana shitting on the guy who literally lost a child and honored that last fight in his name.

Dana gives zero fuks
Click to expand...
I mean hes responding to shit Francis said about him.

When it comes to that, yeah Dana def doesnt give any fucks
 
1) I think Dana would know much more about this kind of stuff than posters on a karate forum
2) Dana's also a pathological liar, so knowing the truth is pretty difficult
 
Wreckless said:
Tbf i've never heard Ngannou say anything about Dana that wasn't a direct response to something Dana said in the media.
Click to expand...
Like I said back and forth
 
HHJ said:
I also dont believe that he owes Francis money.
Click to expand...


Yes. The only thing I can think of is that Ngannou is trying to say that during the last UFC negotiations the UFC brass probably told him off hand that his new deal would be high and factor in money he lost because he didn't renegotiate his contract during his last fights. Ngannou saying they 'owe' him that money makes no sense.
 
Imagine being so fucking ASS at negociating, that you lose your lineal heavyweight champion to the competition

What Jon Jones has around the waste mean nothing; the real UFC Heavyweight champion is in the fucking PFL and Dana White is fucking salty about it
 
Just watching the press conference, he mentioned, keeps saying Ngannou would had made more money staying, i certainly doubt it, but thing is, he wasnt that popular, they had 1 big fight for him, then what? Rematch? is jones taking it? The UFC wouldnt pay the same for other fights, in defeat like boxing did? Not a chance, even if they give him a decent purse for both fights and PPV, 2nd fight wouldn sell for shit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,713
Messages
56,408,463
Members
175,205
Latest member
Imsonic

Share this page

Back
Top