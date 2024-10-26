Dana and Francis beef

MrShady
They keep goin back and forth on each other.Pink goof is mad at him the same way he was mad at Fedor.
Ngannou is right. Dana could have simply said they couldn't come to an agreement but instead he keeps shitting on him.
Yo TS embed di vid fam mi get mad uncomfortable when mi leave 6ixdog
But yah I believe Dana haven't watched di vid tho broski ngl
Edit: thx broski u a real one
Jon Jones walks out and Dana will be pregnant.I think they should resolve their differences, go into a room and see who walks out.
I mean hes responding to shit Francis said about him.What's more messed up is Dana shitting on the guy who literally lost a child and honored that last fight in his name.
Dana gives zero fuks
Tbf i've never heard Ngannou say anything about Dana that wasn't a direct response to something Dana said in the media.They keep goin back and forth on each other.
Like I said back and forthTbf i've never heard Ngannou say anything about Dana that wasn't a direct response to something Dana said in the media.
Sherdoggers are trained professionals1) I think Dana would know much more about this kind of stuff than posters on a karate forum
2) Dana's also a pathological liar, so knowing the truth is pretty difficult
I also dont believe that he owes Francis money.