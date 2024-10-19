Dan Margliotta is a terrible referee



MMA is clearly rigged for betting. Anyone who doubts this is a moron.

Dan got the call they wanted Renan or this fight to go over 1.5 rounds. There is NO EXPLANATION why he stopped it when he did rather than 2-3 secs earlier when he was CLEARLY out right in front of him,
 
The fact these same refs have been here for decades is not good imo. Theres something to be said about experience, but if your experience still results in calls like that, you are just bad at your job.
 
PFaiL has everything riding on Ngannou. He gets away with blatant back of the head punches.

Those were clear as day. Not like Ngannou needed them though, Ferreira is a bum tier grappler
There were 2 clear as day but the fight shouldve already been stopped before them.
 
Felt like the fight shoulda ended by the time time the back of the head shot landed, this was a nuclear fuckup by Dan, he shortened this mans career.
 
He just endangered Renan's life and there's nothing Renan will be able to do about it. At least 3 rabbit punches from Ngannou, that could be life changing. Dan needs jail time and I'm not joking.
 
Nothing wrong with that stoppage

A stoppage like that leaves no doubt who won, early stoppage always have that "what if"
 
To be fair, refs always let rabbit punches from that back mount position slide. It's such a dominant position that you don't want to interfere. Plus it's probably harder than it looks to avoid the back of the head from there.
 
Big Dan Margliotta is a big can, I can't understand how he still have a job, he should have been mazzagatti'd ages ago.
He's crooked, just like Herb. But probably not as much as Herb. Big Dan's been in a lot of controversial/weird-looking fights.
 
Ngannou's meat hooks are so big, it's hard for him not to hit near the back of Renan's head, even when he is trying to hit the side of the head.

...ref could have stopped the fight before the final two shots were delivered. But since Renan made tasteless comments about Ngannou's losing his child I can't feel much sympathy.

To be fair, refs always let rabbit punches from that back mount position slide. It's such a dominant position that you don't want to interfere. Plus it's probably harder than it looks to avoid the back of the head from there.
