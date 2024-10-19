Dan Margliotta is a terrible referee

Bear Trapp
Watching a guy slump to the floor lifeless after being punched to the back of the head and not stepping in? How stupid are these guys?
There were 2 clear as day but the fight shouldve already been stopped before them.PFaiL has everything riding on Ngannou. He gets away with blatant back of the head punches.
Those were clear as day. Not like Ngannou needed them though, Ferreira is a bum tier grappler
Big Dan Margliotta is a big can, I can't understand how he still have a job, he should have been mazzagatti'd ages ago.
To be fair, refs always let rabbit punches from that back mount position slide. It's such a dominant position that you don't want to interfere. Plus it's probably harder than it looks to avoid the back of the head from there.
Yeah, when Herb tried to jusrify his actions in the Conor/Khabib fight it was really a bad luck, he didn't have the balls to left the comments open lol.He's crooked, just like Herb. But probably not as much as Herb. Big Dan's been in a lot of controversial/weird-looking fights.