News Dan Ige vs Pitbull Announced || UFC 318 || New Orleans

Who wins??

  • Ige

    Votes: 13 40.6%

  • Pitbull

    Votes: 19 59.4%
  • Total voters
    32
Ige is 4-6 in his last 10 fights. If Pitbull can't beat him, he should have a retirement fight against Chandler or 40-year old Josh Emmett and call it a career.
 
Not mad at this fight. Did hope for Pitbull and Emmett. Can see Pitbull winning
 
