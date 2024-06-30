  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Dan Ige Gonna Beat Diego Lopes

Black9

Black9

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
987
Reaction score
5,263
Honestly, this is a far harder matchup.

Ige has good wrestling with great striking w/ heavy hands

How you guys having it go?
 
Last edited:
Ige leaves a lot of openings though, he is very hittable. He has a shot, Lopez doesn't hide.
 
Hmmm idk but keep getting the feeling Lopes is gonna be the first guy to stop Ige
 
if hes really in shape like he says, it can be a decent fight indeed
I believe Lopez will choke him, tho. Slick jitz.
 
Nobru said:
if hes really in shape like he says, it can be a decent fight indeed
I believe Lopez will choke him, tho. Slick jitz.
Click to expand...
Never seen Ige submitted so if Lopes does that would be shocking. Its not like Diego is some next level savant he is streaking and an all action fighter but he has lost to some suspect comp.

I think this is as good a matchup they could find on a couple hours notice.
 
Senbonzakura said:
Never seen Ige submitted so if Lopes does that would be shocking. Its not like Diego is some next level savant he is streaking and an all action fighter but he has lost to some suspect comp.

I think this is as good a matchup they could find on a couple hours notice.
Click to expand...
too short notice im afraid. lets see how it goes
 
Nobru said:
too short notice im afraid. lets see how it goes
Click to expand...
Well he was suppose to fight in a few weeks so almost done with his camp. I think it will be competitive for however long it lasts
 
After all this shit Diego's spirit is probably on the floor.
 
This is horseshit, Lopes was prepping for a 145 fight, and now is fighting at 165.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koala
  • Poll
News Joanderson Brito vs Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night on July 20
Replies
15
Views
658
vinnie245
vinnie245
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 303: 6.29 11:30pm ET Diego Lopes vs Dan Ige
Replies
12
Views
89
emog2
emog2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,658
Messages
55,776,621
Members
174,927
Latest member
goopster

Share this page

Back
Top