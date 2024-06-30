  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Dan Ige being the fresher fighter on 2-hours notice, shows how crazy weight-cutting is

Cooliox

Cooliox

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2013
Messages
29,309
Reaction score
8,720
Man, just imagine if these pro fighters didn't have to starve themselves and dehydrate themselves to the point of their bodies shutting down, or passing out in the bathtub...

Getting sick, then rehydrating 24 hours before fighting



Man... hope I live long enough to see UFC fights with no weight-cutting.
 
Cooliox said:
Man, just imagine if these pro fighters didn't have to starve themselves and dehydrate themselves to the point of their bodies shutting down, or passing out in the bathtub...

Getting sick, then rehydrating 24 hours before fighting



Man... hope I live long enough to see UFC fights with no weight-cutting.
Click to expand...

WAW - Walk Around Weight Fight League… I can dig it
 
flowoftruth said:
he was also more efficient with his energy
Click to expand...
Yep tight guard, just throwing combinations in range. I think Lopes made himself tired trying to stop the dude in the clinch but he shelled up good when Lopes tried.
 
Heavyweight, the only division where there's no weight cutting. Just look at the cardio!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,193
Messages
55,806,406
Members
174,940
Latest member
Gabriel Afonso Elias

Share this page

Back
Top