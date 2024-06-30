Dan Ige being the fresher fighter on 2-hours notice, shows how crazy weight-cutting is

Cooliox
Man, just imagine if these pro fighters didn't have to starve themselves and dehydrate themselves to the point of their bodies shutting down, or passing out in the bathtub...
Getting sick, then rehydrating 24 hours before fighting
Man... hope I live long enough to see UFC fights with no weight-cutting.