He actually is lucking out by doing that. Doing the same myself, and great artists are everywhere now. Just a little research. 20 years ago and it was a bitch finding quality work without spending the house on it.A bit odd he was “plain-skin” for so long, then chose this route later in life and went all-out like he has been doing
oh he made the "MR COOL ICE" on his chest into 3d block letters instead....... that's...... Neat.Here's a recent(ish?) picture where he's had these touched up and added more:
Even his personality has seemingly changed over the years. It appears that getting punched in the head for a living has thrown him into a premature mid-life crisis.A bit odd he was “plain-skin” for so long, then chose this route later in life and went all-out like he has been doing
Definitely. Face looks great. Not too into the style, but it looks clean and well done. I just don’t get that style without some more nice color saturation. Though hey, we like what we like.Opened this thread fully intent on talking shit.
But that is actually really good artwork.
One of the better tats of a human face, which we all know can go horribly wrong
He actually is lucking out by doing that. Doing the same myself, and great artists are everywhere now. Just a little research. 20 years ago and it was a bitch finding quality work without spending the house of it
Well that’s a shame. Here in Fl, we are swimming in talent, and I have no problems getting mine done fairly quickly(scheduling, consulting, tattooing AIO) at a decent price. Definitely cheaper 20 years ago, but not considering inflation and the skill and technical chops they seem to have. Like compare baller tatts of 20+ years ago to now and it’s almost night and day besides the old guard like Paul booth and others. Back in my day, there was only average artists here… nobody blew my mind away, so I waited, and glad I did.Tats are mad expensive now
I use to pay around 120 now it’s 200 or more
Too many hipster tattoo bros doing simple shitty traditional work these days
I don’t see too many more really good artists
Just a lot more shops
Now there’s average mofo’s everywhere and then the same top guys who were killing it 20 years ago still grinding
And the good guys all moved to private studios tucked off in the middle of nowhere
All my artists moved way farther away now lol
I haven’t gotten any work in about 5 years though cuz of health issues
That’s in Canada, I know Europe and USA has a lot for top tattoo artists
When I first started getting work it was all just Bikers and shit lol
It’s progressed a lot but I think the industry has peaked
Just my take on it