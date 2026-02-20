Media Dan Hooker's Father In Law Sends Dire Warning To Him After Allegations Of Cheating

He looks the part, but not sure who he is or what his background is. Either way, I still think Hooker could fuck him up.
 
Kwic said:
Whoever that really is, why sending a message on X or wherever on Internet instead calling him.
because then nobody gets to see you say your tough talk that you practiced saying in the mirror for an hour trying to figure out if you should snarl like the Ultimate Warrior in between sentences
188912345 said:
I would assume, from the tone of that message, that Hooker hasn't been responding.

Odd thing anyway to play out family drama on social media.
he might not be responding, but i assume this dude has 2 working legs. walk over and deal with it. i seriously do not understand this air out my personal dirty laundry to the world. it never helps and usually makes things worse. people blame the kids but this dude is at least in his mid to late 50s.
 
Dan would show up and bend him over. Then send the video to the Ex. What's this dude going to do
 
What exactly did he expect when his daughter got into a relationship with a heavily tattoed late career UFC fighter? Probably not a gay sex cheating scandal, admittedly, but it was always going to be dramatic.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
"you wanna deal with this, you come fucking see me face to face", the man says in his public video on social media...

ol' geezer should take his own advice
FR what an old moron. Something tells me this fossil appreciates the safety net of online posting over antagonizing Dan Hooker in person

Just some lazy ho looking for attention and he says "all I see is you getting your ass whooped". At least we get to see him get his ass whooped on the largest stage and sometimes the other way around. I dont know who this clout chasing vagina is after a half an hour of browsing
 
