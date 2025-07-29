Dan Hooker rips UFC over canceled tickets: ‘I’m not going to break my back for a company that doesn’t respect me’

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 12,939
- Reaction score
- 28,740
Dan Hooker has always answered the call for the UFC, but right now he’s keeping his best interests in mind.
With the UFC heading back to Perth on Sept. 28, New Zealand’s Hooker was ready to book a fight for that card even though he is still recovering from undergoing hand surgery this past March. He changed his mind the week of UFC 317 in June, when he was denied tickets to be in attendance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch friend and teammate Kai Kara-France challenge flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.
The incident left a sour taste in Hooker’s mouth.
“They tried to get me out of bed at 7:30 in the morning [eastern time]—the UFC booked me for some shit—which is three in the morning New Zealand time,” Hooker said on Submission Radio. “I didn’t even go out. I had an early night, but I’m not getting out of bed at three in the morning to do just about anything. I slept in, and I didn’t go to the UFC thing. They canceled my tickets to Kai’s fight and then so it’s like, I’m going to rush back and fight injured for a company that’s going to cancel my tickets to the event when I’ve traveled all the way to Las Vegas. I would have fought injured, but then someone at a desk has crossed my name off a list.
“You work in the office, brother, I work in the—you think there would be a bit more respect there for guys who literally give their life. The amount of blood, sweat, and tears I’ve poured into putting shows on for that company, I thought there would have been a bit more respect there. But there’s not, which is cool, business is business. We can fight on my terms then. ... I’m not going to break my back for a company that doesn’t respect me.”
Rest of the article in the first hyperlink
Last edited: