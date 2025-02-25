  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Dan Hooker OUT vs Justin Gaethje UFC 313

Black9

Black9

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,971
Reaction score
9,440
UFC 313 isn't the most stacked,
Who should replace him?! Jalin Turner? Topuria?!



 
Last edited:
That fucking sucks.
 
Money Moicano or Topuria would be great.
 
They gonna give him Jalin Turner? Who's also on the card

Calling it
 
Harlekin said:
Already small 145er at 5'7. He is closer to 135
Click to expand...

Think about it this way. Size wasn't a problem against Dober. Silva just had a camp, took no damage, has some steam behind him and no need to cut weight. Also it will be a guaranteed banger and they don't have to cancel another banger in Turner vs Bahamondes.
 
