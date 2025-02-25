Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Think about it this way. Size wasn't a problem against Dober. Silva just had a camp, took no damage, has some steam behind him and no need to cut weight. Also it will be a guaranteed banger and they don't have to cancel another banger in Turner vs Bahamondes.