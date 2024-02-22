Media Dan Hooker Explains Why He Laughed When Volk got KO'd

Dan Hooker is an unhinged bro, possibly sociopathic... I'm not the first to say it.

Likeable guy though.
 
Anyone elses sherdog just displaying blank boxes everywhere instead of posts? Im using my cell as always but for some reason i cant see posts properly...wtf is happening
Fine for me, although images that are uploaded don't show.
 
Imgur to the rescue again!
 
Maybe that's what im seeing? ..i can see your text and O.P fine...but everything else is just blank spots instead of posts
 
Neither is relevant anymore; who cares what they think?
 
Could be that you need to update your browser - I can see everything except images that are directly uploaded, rather than linked.
 
Probs laughing thinking ‘heh one less guy at lightweight to worry about’
 
yeah it’s been acting funky on my iPad today

*but I see posts fine, it’s just the ads on the page going crazy

Sherdog is dying
 
This shouldn't even be a story. He was obviously disappointed initially and then just laughed in disbelief.

People get offended and create drama over the dumbest shit.
 
Yeah it's the same for me. Blank space everywhere.

Time for a forum upgrade.

Alright wtf is going, am I missing something? Why's everyone jumping on Hooker? Sherdog's should be the last place to complain about any perceived disrespect, lmao.

Laughing in disbelief is a thing. Shit reminds me of people making tons of Pederneiras' reaction Conor KOing Aldo.
 
I actually don't think Dan comes out of this looking bad, though.

But it's an interesting reaction and possible shoop material :cool:
 
I didn’t think it was a big deal. But I’m not a 15 year old girl.
 
