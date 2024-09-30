'Dan Hooker Being in the Top 5 is Like Seeing a Turtle in a Tree' - Moicano

flowoftruth
There's already a thread on this sir.

Dan Hooker a Turtle in a Tree?Moicano likened Dan Hooker's current top 10 ranking to "a turtle in a tree." "How did it get there???"
There's already a thread on this sir.
You like the Dan Hooker fight?Lmao, I luv Renato fucking money Moicano.
3-2 last 5 with both losses finishes, a win over unranked Puelles & 2 split dec wins = ranked #5
turtle in tree sounds about right lol
He's a marketable fighter that the UFC features on PPV a lot. It's easy to get big fights if you're always on PPV.Dan hooker is a good fighter, but his best ability has always been his ability to get fights against guys higher ranked than himself. I have no idea how he does it, but he does.
Yeah, I'd rather Paddy though.You like the Dan Hooker fight?
Word, I'm stealing it to use in real life, with folk who wouldn't have heard it from Moicano lol.Definitely Moicano's best one-liner. There's no way he came up with it himself, but I approve.