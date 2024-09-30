'Dan Hooker Being in the Top 5 is Like Seeing a Turtle in a Tree' - Moicano

3-2 last 5 with both losses finishes, a win over unranked Puelles & 2 split dec wins = ranked #5

turtle in tree sounds about right lol
 
Egészségére! said:
3-2 last 5 with both losses finishes, a win over unranked Puelles & 2 split dec wins = ranked #5

turtle in tree sounds about right lol

turtle in tree sounds about right lol
Dan hooker is a good fighter, but his best ability has always been his ability to get fights against guys higher ranked than himself. I have no idea how he does it, but he does.
 
fortheo said:
Dan hooker is a good fighter, but his best ability has always been his ability to get fights against guys higher ranked than himself. I have no idea how he does it, but he does.
He's a marketable fighter that the UFC features on PPV a lot. It's easy to get big fights if you're always on PPV.
 
I can see the comical side but this guys a lot deeper than meets the eye. Probably could have been a lecturer if it wasn’t for his Asperger’s/ dire straits. I wish him success.
 
